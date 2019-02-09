JEDDAH: Witnesses to violent conflict in Syria and Iraq shared their experiences at a global forum organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue in Vienna.
The five experts told a dialogue workshop in the Austrian capital that they were able to maintain love and respect for their neighbors despite the horrific events they witnessed, and the violence directed at religious and ethnic communities.
KAICIID is holding the Global Dialogue Symposium on Neighbors’ Rights to celebrate the UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week.
The forum urged people to perform their neighborly duties, practice respect and compassion, build bridges for peaceful communication, and celebrate human values.
Global forum promotes peace, values of Islam
