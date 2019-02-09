You are here

﻿

Algeria's ruling FLN picks Bouteflika as presidential candidate

1 / 2
Supporters of Algeria's National Liberation Front (FLN) party, gather at La Coupole arena in the capital Algiers on February 9, 2019, to call upon the current President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (posters) to run for a fifth term in office. (AFP)
2 / 2
Supporters of Algeria's ruling party FLN gather to show their support for Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria February 9, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2019
Reuters
0

  • Bouteflika, 81, has been in office since 1999 but has been seen in public only rarely since suffering a stroke in 2013 that confined him to a wheelchair
  • Algeria avoided the major political upheaval seen in many other Arab states in the past decade but has experienced some protests and strikes
ALGIERS: Algeria's ruling party FLN has picked President Abdelaziz Bouteflika as its candidate for the April 18 presidential election, party leader Moad Bouchareb said on Saturday.
Bouteflika, 81, who has been in office since 1999 but has been seen in public only rarely since suffering a stroke in 2013 that confined him to a wheelchair, is likely to win a fifth term as the Algerian opposition remains weak and fragmented.
He will still need to make a formal announcement, probably in a letter that will be read on his behalf, before March 3.
"We at the FLN we have decided to pick Bouteflika as our candidate for the April presidential election. Let's be ready for the campaign," Bouchareb told about 2,000 supporters at a sports stadium in Algiers.
"We have chosen him because we need continuity and stability," he added.
Bouteflika's poor health had led to months of uncertainty about whether he would stand for election again.
His re-election would offer short-term stability for the elites of the FLN, the army and business tycoons, and postpone a potentially controversial succession.
But the president will need to find a way to connect with the North African country's young population, almost 70 percent of which is aged under 30.
The OPEC oil producer is a key gas supplier to Europe and a US ally in the fight against terror in the Sahel region.
Bouteflika is part of a thinning elite of the veterans who won independence from France in the 1954-62 war and have run Algeria ever since.
In December, flu meant he was unable to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Algiers for a two-day visit.
His last meeting with a senior foreign official was during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sept. 17. An earlier meeting with Merkel and a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were both cancelled.
Algeria avoided the major political upheaval seen in many other Arab states in the past decade but has experienced some protests and strikes. Unemployment remains high, especially among young people, many of whom have left the country to seek better wages and living conditions.
The economy has improved over the past year as oil and gas revenues have picked up, allowing authorities to ease austerity measures imposed when they halved between 2014 and 2017.
Oil and gas earnings account for 60 percent of the budget and 94 percent of export revenues. But Algeria has around $80 billion of reserves and almost no foreign debts.
Bouteflika remains popular with many Algerians, who credit him with ending the country's long civil war by offering former extremist fighters amnesty.
Supporters say his mind remains sharp, even though he needs a microphone to speak. The opposition says he is not fit to run again and several candidates, including a retired general, have said they will challenge Bouteflika.
The government has said it wants to diversify the economy away from oil and gas, but there has been resistance from those within the ruling elite to opening up to foreign investment.
That has left the economy dominated by the state and firms run by business tycoons.

Topics: Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika

UN urges Lebanon’s parties not to back foreign conflicts

Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

UN urges Lebanon’s parties not to back foreign conflicts

  • Security Council welcomes Jan. 31 announcement of a national unity government
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council called on all Lebanese parties on Friday to implement a policy disassociating themselves from any external conflicts “as an important priority,” a statement that appears clearly aimed at Hezbollah which has sent fighters to Syria.

The council also reiterated its call for implementation of its resolutions which “require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon so that there will be no weapons or authority in Lebanon” except those of the state. This is also aimed at Hezbollah militants.

The council statement issued on Friday night welcomed the Jan. 31 announcement of a national unity government in Lebanon, which broke a nine-month deadlock.

Council members encouraged all political leaders to build on the momentum of the new government’s formation “to address the pressing security, economic, social and humanitarian challenges facing the country” and called on the new government to urgently implement reforms, fight corruption and strengthen accountability.

Rival political groups had been locked in disagreement over the makeup of a new government since May, after the country’s first parliamentary elections in nine years. A breakthrough became possible after weeks of backroom deals as Lebanon’s economic woes mounted.

The new government is headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the Western-backed politician who has held the job since 2016. But Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite group, made significant gains at the expense of the largest Sunni party and controls three ministries including the Health Ministry.

The US administration expressed concerns about Hezbollah holding three Cabinet posts and called on the new government to ensure that group is not supported by the ministries’ resources.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday the group would defend Iran in the event of war with the US. 

He said the so-called axis of resistance, led by Iran, is the strongest it has ever been. 

The axis groups the Syrian government of Bashar Assad with Shiite militias in Iraq and Hezbollah.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
New Lebanon government calls for ‘painful economic reforms’
Update 0
Middle-East
After months of deadlock, Lebanon has new government

