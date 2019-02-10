Huawei’s crucial role in advancing 5G technology

Arab News

Huawei’s revenues of 2018 are expected to exceed $100 billion. This is due to hundreds of network operators, nearly half of the world’s Fortune 500 companies and hundreds of millions of consumers trusting in Huawei’s technology, the Chinese telecom giant said.

Huawei has managed to secure 25 commercial contracts, ranking No.1 among all ICT equipment providers, having already shipped more than 10,000 base stations to markets around the world.

Huawei said it believes in transparency and in empowering its customers, which is why the company recently invited a Saudi delegation to visit its headquarters. The delegation toured a number of key Huawei facilities, including Huawei’s campus and university, which offer education to trainees from all over the world, Huawei’s manufacturing lines and logistics center, in addition to a number of labs, R&D and cybersecurity centers.

“A lot of countries have been supportive of Huawei and believe in their technologies such as the Czech Republic who reversed the ban on Huawei. The Czech National Security Council reversed the decision in saying that the ‘security threat’ warning had no tech basis. The council said that the Czech Republic welcomes all kinds of foreign investment,” Huawei said in a press release.

The company said that many European operators see Huawei as their strategic partner that will play a crucial role in advancing the next generation of wireless technology. “Huawei is still gaining foreign carriers’ support on 5G. Many European telecom providers are proceeding with 5G implementation with Huawei. The UK mobile operator O2 confirmed that it will continue to deploy Huawei 5G gear in the UK,” the press release said.

Huawei has also recently partnered with telecommunications operator Altice Portugal committing to the development and implementation of 5G services in Portugal. Vodafone Italia and Huawei also recently announced the completion of a technique to improve the frequency range of the spectrum as part of their pre-standard 5G trials in Milan.

Orange CEO Stéphane Richard said: “Huawei has the best technology in the world. They have the strongest capability and methods for R&D in the industry. So, the quality of their products is undoubted.”

In Japan, Huawei is cooperating with the Japanese government and bolstering purchases of parts in Japan to ease concerns that its products could be used in espionage or cyberattacks by Beijing. Japan is an important market for Huawei in terms of procuring core parts. The company spent an estimated 670 billion yen ($6.06 billion), up 40 percent from a year earlier, for parts bought on the Japanese market in 2018. The company has already opened a new research and development center in Osaka Prefecture to strengthen its ties with Japanese suppliers.