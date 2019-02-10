You are here

Macedonia: 6 wrongly convicted to receive hefty compensation

In this Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party that won the most seats in the parliamentary elections, arrives at the constitutive session in the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia. (AP)
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
Macedonia: 6 wrongly convicted to receive hefty compensation

  • The state prosecutor’s office decided to abandon the case last year
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
SKOPJE, Macedonia: Macedonia’s government will reportedly pay a total of 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) in compensation to six people wrongly convicted on terrorism-related charges.
Local TV station Sitel is reporting the compensation includes 5,500 Macedonian denars ($101.40) for each day they spent in prison, plus trial costs.
The six, along with five others on the run, were sentenced in 2011 to a total of 156 years for allegedly planting a mine on a local road in 2003 that killed two NATO soldiers and a Macedonian national. The key witness for the prosecution was later found to have been tortured by police.
The six were provisionally released in 2015. The state prosecutor’s office decided to abandon the case last year.
The five people convicted in absentia will not receive compensation.

Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir after 5 rebels killed

Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
AP
Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir after 5 rebels killed

  • Fighting erupted after Indian government forces cordoned off a village in the Himalaya
  • Several civilians were injured in the clashes
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
AP
SRINAGAR, India: Five rebels were killed in fighting with government forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, the Indian army said, triggering anti-India clashes in which at least 10 civilians were injured.
The fighting began after Indian government forces cordoned off a village in the Himalayan region’s southern Kulgam area following a tip that militants were hiding there, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, a spokesman for the Indian military in Kashmir. The searches led to an exchange of gunfire in which five militants were killed, he said.
The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with militants. The protesters were chanting pro-rebel slogans and demanding end of an Indian rule over the region.
Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters, who threw stones and snowballs at them. At least 10 civilians were injured and were taken to hospitals, medics and local residents said.
India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989 and civilian street protests are common.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel position that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

