You are here

﻿

Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi Daesh militants held in Syria

Alleged Daesh militants stand in a queue as they await to be blindfolded after being taken into custody by SDF forces for screening, in Deir Ezzor province of Syria on Jan. 30. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
0

Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi Daesh militants held in Syria

  • Those not repatriated may be taken to detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
  • SDF: More than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq will repatriate Iraqi members of Daesh held by US-backed fighters in Syria as well as thousands of their family members, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said.

Abdul Mahdi told reporters late Tuesday that families of those militants will also be brought back and that tent settlements will be prepared to host them. 

Abdul Mahdi’s comments came after a meeting he held in Baghdad with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

A senior Iraqi intelligence official said up to 20,000 Iraqis, including Daesh militants, their families and refugees will be brought back home by April where many of them will live in a tent settlement in western Anbar province.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Daesh members will be interrogated by Iraqi security agencies.

Abdul Mahdi’s announcement came a week after the US called on other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who traveled to Syria to fight with Daesh and who are now being held by Washington’s local partners.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say they detained more than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria. 

The SDF has warned they may not be able to continue to hold the Daesh militants after the withdrawal of American forces from Syria ordered by President Donald Trump in December.

A US State Department official said last week that if the fighters can’t be repatriated, though, the detention center on the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, could be used to hold them “where lawful and appropriate.”

A US official said Guantanamo is the “option of last resort.” The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US has identified about 50 people among the more than 900 held by Syrian forces as “high value” suspects that could be transported to Guantanamo if they are not repatriated.

Sending Daesh prisoners to Guantanamo would open up new legal challenges, according to experts. Last month, France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told French media that a handful of French militants had already returned home and more would follow soon after the departure of American troops. 

Britain refuses to take back citizens who joined Daesh and has reportedly stripped them of their citizenship. 

Other European countries have remained largely silent about the fate of men and women whom many see as a security threat. More than 20,000 people have left the Daesh-held area and most of them have been moved to Al-Hol camp settlement in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh

Since the latest push began on the village of Baghouz and nearby area, 19 SDF fighters and 27 Daesh gunmen, including eight suicide attackers, have been killed, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

More than 20,000 people have left the Daesh-held area and most of them have been moved to Al-Hol camp settlement in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh, where human conditions are miserable and more than two dozen children have died in recent weeks.

Topics: Baghdad Iraq Daesh Iraqi Syria repatriation

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi armed factions hit Daesh targets inside Syria
0
Middle-East
Russia ‘repatriates’ 27 Daesh children from Iraq

Hundreds flee as ferocious battle in Syria’s Daesh holdout enters 5th day

Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

Hundreds flee as ferocious battle in Syria’s Daesh holdout enters 5th day

  • Hundreds fled day and night from Baghouz, near the enclave where diehard Daesh militants are making their last stand
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

NEAR BAGHOUZ, SYRIA: The ferocious battle for Daesh’s last bastion in eastern Syria entered its fifth day on Wednesday, as exhausted families left the ever-shrinking scrap of land where holdout militants have been boxed in by Kurdish-led forces.

Hundreds fled day and night from Baghouz, near the enclave where diehard Daesh militants are making their last stand, as plumes of grey smoke billowed into the sky over the flat, desolate town.

After a pause of more than a week to allow out civilians, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared a final push to retake the pocket of land from the extremists on Saturday, aided by the warplanes and artillery of a US-led coalition.

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said on Tuesday that 600 civilians had fled the combat zone overnight and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said another 350 made it out that day. The SDF have built up a pair of sand embankments on a scrubby plateau overlooking Baghouz.

Most of the neighborhoods visible along the hazy horizon are under their control, but the southernmost parts of the small town — from which sounds of a firefight can be heard — are still held by Daesh.

Suddenly, black dots appeared on the dirt road that snakes across the plain from the ruins of the town.

The SDF watched them warily at first, but as the group of about 25 people got closer, members of the Free Burma Rangers volunteer medical group scrambled down the hill to meet them.

There are no other NGOs or UN agencies at the site.

Half a dozen among the new arrivals were adult men. The rest were women, panting after their long trudge out of Baghouz, and young children with dirty hair. About half were Ukrainian or Russian women and their children, while most of the others were Syrian.

A 34-year-old woman from Crimea tore pieces of bread to give her three children. She identified herself as Umm Khaled and said she came to Syria five years ago after divorcing her Tatar husband.

Once there, she married an Azeri Daesh member and had two other children. “They are all fatherless now,” she told AFP in broken Arabic, her voice shaking.

Coalition spokesman Sean Ryan said US-backed forces were facing a fierce fightback.

“The progress is slow and methodical as the enemy is fully entrenched and” Daesh militants continue to conduct counter attacks, he said. On Monday, the Observatory said a coalition airstrike killed 16 civilians.

An Italian journalist was also wounded as he covered the clashes and evacuated for treatment, a colleague said on Twitter.

The SDF launched the battle to expel Daesh from the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor in September, slowly tightening the noose around the militants and their families since December.

In the past two months, more than 37,000 people, mostly wives and children of Daesh militants, have fled into SDF-held areas, the Observatory says.

That figure includes some 3,400 suspected militants detained by the SDF, according to the monitor.

At a gathering point for new arrivals, dozens of men knelt on the ground.

Iraqi and Syrian women and children prepared to make the journey north to a Kurdish-held camp for the displaced, after spending the night in tents.

A very thin child with dark circles around his eyes stumbled onto a truck, as other children screamed out for water and their mothers asked how long the drive would take.

“Six hours? In the cold?” shouted a wrinkled Iraqi woman.

The SDF on Saturday said up to 600 militants could still be inside the pocket, adding their leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was likely not there.

At the height of their proto-state, Baghdadi’s followers implemented their brutal implementation of Islamic law in an area the size of Britain.

Once the “caliphate” is declared over, the fight will continue to tackle Daesh sleeper cells, the SDF and their allies have said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the coalition may declare victory over Daesh in the region within days.

During an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Tuesday, acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan met Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi but the possibility of US troops in Iraq deploying into Syria for operations against Daesh “just did not come up” during their talks, Shanahan told reporters.

Separately on Tuesday, the Syrian government and rebels exchanged prisoners in the country’s north as part of a peace process brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the Turkish government said.

Topics: Syria Daesh Deir Ezzor SDF

Related

0
Middle-East
Hundreds flee US-backed Syria battle for last Daesh holdout
0
Middle-East
SDF fighters close in on last Daesh-held village in Syria

Latest updates

Hundreds flee as ferocious battle in Syria’s Daesh holdout enters 5th day
0
Cartier unveils Coloratura at historic Riyadh palace
0
KAUST and Elm sign R&D cooperation agreement
0
Sayidaty.net records over 16m visitors in 2018
0
United Yousef M. Naghi partners with KFSH&RC
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.