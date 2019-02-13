You are here

Egypt’s presidential term set to be extended

Egypt’s Parliament meets to deliberate over constitutional amendments to extend the current presidential term till 2034, in Cairo on Wednesday. (AP)
  • The amendments are almost certain to be overwhelmingly approved by the legislature
  • The vote had initially been scheduled for next week, but was moved up
CAIRO: Egypt’s Parliament began deliberations Wednesday over constitutional amendments that could allow President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to stay in office till 2034 — 12 more years after his current, second term expires in 2022.

Lawmakers are set to vote on Thursday, after which the text of the amendments would be finalized by a special legislative committee and sent back to the assembly for a final decision within two months.

The 596-seat assembly, which is packed with El-Sisi’s supporters, has already given its preliminary approval to the changes last week. The amendments are almost certain to be overwhelmingly approved by the legislature, but will also need to be put to a national referendum to become law.

The referendum is likely to take place before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start in early May this year.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al opened Wednesday’s session, telling lawmakers in the packed chamber that there will be a “national dialogue” and that “all opinions and trends will be included in the discussions.”

The vote had initially been scheduled for next week, but was moved up. A coalition of nearly a dozen opposition parties has come out against the amendments, but on their own they will not be able to block them.

El-Sisi, who previously held the office of military chief, led the military’s 2013 overthrow of the freely elected but divisive Islamist president, Muhammad Mursi, after protests against his rule. El-Sisi was elected president the following year and has since presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent. 

He was re-elected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to exit the race.

Along with extending a president’s term in office from four to six years, the amendments include a special article that applies only to El-Sisi and allows him to run for two more six-year terms after his current term expires in 2022.

The amendments also envisage the office of one or two vice presidents, a revived Senate, and a 25 percent quota for women in Parliament. They call for “adequate” representation for workers, farmers, young people and people with special needs in the legislature.

The president would have the power to appoint top judges and bypass judiciary oversight in vetting draft legislation before it is voted into law. The amendments declare the country’s military “guardian and protector” of the Egyptian state, democracy and the constitution, while also granting military courts wider jurisdiction in trying civilians.

In the last three years, over 15,000 civilians, including children, have been referred to military prosecution in Egypt, according to New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi Daesh militants held in Syria

Baghdad to repatriate Iraqi Daesh militants held in Syria

  • Those not repatriated may be taken to detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
  • SDF: More than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria
BAGHDAD: Iraq will repatriate Iraqi members of Daesh held by US-backed fighters in Syria as well as thousands of their family members, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said.

Abdul Mahdi told reporters late Tuesday that families of those militants will also be brought back and that tent settlements will be prepared to host them. 

Abdul Mahdi’s comments came after a meeting he held in Baghdad with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

A senior Iraqi intelligence official said up to 20,000 Iraqis, including Daesh militants, their families and refugees will be brought back home by April where many of them will live in a tent settlement in western Anbar province.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Daesh members will be interrogated by Iraqi security agencies.

Abdul Mahdi’s announcement came a week after the US called on other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who traveled to Syria to fight with Daesh and who are now being held by Washington’s local partners.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say they detained more than 900 foreign fighters during their US-backed campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria. 

The SDF has warned they may not be able to continue to hold the Daesh militants after the withdrawal of American forces from Syria ordered by President Donald Trump in December.

A US State Department official said last week that if the fighters can’t be repatriated, though, the detention center on the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, could be used to hold them “where lawful and appropriate.”

A US official said Guantanamo is the “option of last resort.” The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US has identified about 50 people among the more than 900 held by Syrian forces as “high value” suspects that could be transported to Guantanamo if they are not repatriated.

Sending Daesh prisoners to Guantanamo would open up new legal challenges, according to experts. Last month, France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told French media that a handful of French militants had already returned home and more would follow soon after the departure of American troops. 

Britain refuses to take back citizens who joined Daesh and has reportedly stripped them of their citizenship. 

Other European countries have remained largely silent about the fate of men and women whom many see as a security threat. More than 20,000 people have left the Daesh-held area and most of them have been moved to Al-Hol camp settlement in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh

Since the latest push began on the village of Baghouz and nearby area, 19 SDF fighters and 27 Daesh gunmen, including eight suicide attackers, have been killed, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

More than 20,000 people have left the Daesh-held area and most of them have been moved to Al-Hol camp settlement in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh, where human conditions are miserable and more than two dozen children have died in recent weeks.

