You are here

  • Home
  • Ernesto Valverde to stay in Barcelona dugout after contract extension
﻿

Ernesto Valverde to stay in Barcelona dugout after contract extension

Valberde has been rewarded with a contract extension at the Nou Camp. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
0

Ernesto Valverde to stay in Barcelona dugout after contract extension

  • Barca boss took over at the Nou Camp in 2017.
  • Valverde led Catalan club to the league and Cup double last year.
Updated 25 sec ago
0

BARCELONA: Spanish champions Barcelona announced Friday they have extended the contract of coach Ernesto Valverde for another season with the option of one more.

Valverde, who took over at the Nou Camp in 2017 after joining from Athletic Bilbao, won the league and cup double last season.

“FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21),” the club said in a statement.

Valverde’s previous contract would have expired at the end of this season.

He came within a whisker of leading Barca to an undefeated 2017/2018 season when only a defeat late in the season at Levante prevented the team from making history.

Barca’s run of scoring in 37 consecutive matches in the league came to an end last Sunday with a goalless draw away to Athletic Bilbao.

Topics: Ernesto Valverde Barcelona

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay to present joint 2030 World Cup bid

Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay to present joint 2030 World Cup bid

  • Spain is mooting a joint bid with Morocco and Portugal to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup
  • An eastern European confederation of Greece, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania is also bidding as host.
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

SANTIAGO, Chile: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay are to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera announced on Thursday.
Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay had already submitted a joint bid to host the centenary edition of football’s most prestigious tournament, but Pinera said on Twitter that those countries’ presidents had agreed to Chile’s participation in the “joint candidacy.”
Argentina and Uruguay originally announced their intention to submit a joint bid in 2017 before Paraguay joined the coalition later that year.
In December last year, Bolivia’s football-mad president Evo Morales offered those three countries help in their bid, proposing “two or three departments as sub-seats” for the competition.
Had his offer been accepted, it would have meant the Hernando Siles Reyes stadium in La Paz potentially included as a host venue.
Pinera said he had been touting his idea to the presidents of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for several months.
Uruguay hosted and won the inaugural World Cup in 1930, Chile was the venue in 1962 and Argentina emulated its neighbor’s achievement by lifting the trophy on home soil in 1978.
Like Morales, Mauricio Macri of Argentina, Uruguay’s Tabare Vazquez and Paraguayan Mario Abdo Benitez are all passionate about football having all been president of a club in their countries.
Pinera is a billionaire businessman who started out as a teacher and has no previous connection to football.
The South American bid faces competition from Morocco and potentially several other joint bids, including one from Britain and Ireland and another by an eastern European confederation of Greece, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has even mooted a joint bid with Morocco, which has failed five times in bidding to host the World Cup, and Portugal.

Topics: FIFA 2030 World Cup

Related

0
Sport
UAE rise 12 places in latest FIFA World Rankings
Special 0
Pakistan
Morocco seeks Pakistan’s support to host FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest updates

Ernesto Valverde to stay in Barcelona dugout after contract extension
0
Myanmar army chief denies systematic persecution of Rohingya
0
Fire alarms ‘faulty’ at Delhi blaze hotel, prompting mass reinspections
0
Pakistan to seal deal with Saudi Aramco on crown prince's visit
0
Britain is ready to leave EU next month without a deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.