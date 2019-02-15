You are here

  • Home
  • Shanahan: We have destroyed Daesh’s capabilities, it is no longer able to detain civilians
﻿

Shanahan: We have destroyed Daesh’s capabilities, it is no longer able to detain civilians

United States Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan talks to the media at a meeting of ministers of Defense during the International Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (AP)
Updated 15 February 2019
Arab News
0

Shanahan: We have destroyed Daesh’s capabilities, it is no longer able to detain civilians

Updated 15 February 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Daesh's capabilities have been destroyed and it is no longer able to detain civilians, Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Michael Shanahan said Friday at the Munich Security Conference. 

Shanahan also said that the global coalition to defeat Daesh has “eliminated the group's hold over 99 percent of the territory it once claimed as part of its so-called caliphate." "We have ensured ISIS no longer holds the innocent people of Syria or Iraq in its murderous iron fist." 

Daesh has been defeated but has not disappeared and may take on a new form, the Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Michael Shanahan added.  

Shanahan said he envisioned a "bigger and stronger" coalition to fight Daesh globally. "We will continue to support our local partners' ability to stand up to the remnants of ISIS."

US President Donald Trump's announcement in December that he was withdrawing all 2,000 US troops from Syria surprised and rattled allies. US officials have crisscrossed the Middle East in recent weeks to reassure them that Washington remains committed to the region.

 

 

Topics: Patrick Shanahan Daesh US

Related

0
Middle-East
US-backed Syrian forces clearing Daesh remnants from villages
0
Middle-East
Pompeo meets EU’s top diplomat after Pence’s Iran statement

Jordan links deadly blasts to militant cell

Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

Jordan links deadly blasts to militant cell

  • Analysis of the site found the blasts were caused by "homemade explosives buried in the ground matching the type used by a terrorist cell in Al-Fuhais" last August
  • The Salt region was the scene of heavy clashes between gunmen and security forces after the attack which targeted a security patrol at a music festival
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

AMMAN: Jordan said Friday that two deadly explosions which rocked the Salt region northwest of the capital Amman were apparently linked to a militant cell.
A security source had previously told AFP that old mines were behind Thursday's blasts which killed a farmer and three members of the security forces.
But analysis of the site found the blasts were caused by "homemade explosives buried in the ground matching the type used by a terrorist cell in Al-Fuhais" last August, government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said.
She was referring to an August 11 bomb attack on a security patrol in the nearby town of Al-Fuhais that killed a police sergeant and wounded six others.
The Salt region was the scene of heavy clashes between gunmen and security forces after the attack which targeted a security patrol at a music festival.
Four security force members and three "terrorists" were killed during a raid on a militant hideout a day after the blast.

Topics: Jordan al-salt

Related

0
Middle-East
Mine blasts kill farmer, 3 security personnel in Jordan
0
Middle-East
Lawmaker who changed Jordan’s rape law takes on child marriage

Latest updates

Sudanese policeman dies from wounds after protesters stone vehicle
0
Saudi Arabia’s social protection system to ensure equitable distribution
0
Where We Are Going Today: JD Lounge
0
Saudi Arabia to host Global Aviation Summit 2019
0
Saudi Arabia in the crosshairs as cyber-raids target Gulf
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.