Egypt official: Home-made bomb explodes near mosque, 3 hurt

Jordan links deadly blasts to militant cell

AMMAN: Jordan said Friday that two deadly explosions which rocked the Salt region northwest of the capital Amman were apparently linked to a militant cell.

A security source had previously told AFP that old mines were behind Thursday's blasts which killed a farmer and three members of the security forces.

But analysis of the site found the blasts were caused by "homemade explosives buried in the ground matching the type used by a terrorist cell in Al-Fuhais" last August, government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said.

She was referring to an August 11 bomb attack on a security patrol in the nearby town of Al-Fuhais that killed a police sergeant and wounded six others.

The Salt region was the scene of heavy clashes between gunmen and security forces after the attack which targeted a security patrol at a music festival.

Four security force members and three "terrorists" were killed during a raid on a militant hideout a day after the blast.