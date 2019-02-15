You are here

Jordan links deadly blasts to militant cell

In this file photo, security forces are seen near a damaged building one day after a bomb attack on a security patrol in the city of Al Salt, Jordan, on August 11, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
Jordan links deadly blasts to militant cell

  • Analysis of the site found the blasts were caused by "homemade explosives buried in the ground matching the type used by a terrorist cell in Al-Fuhais" last August
  • The Salt region was the scene of heavy clashes between gunmen and security forces after the attack which targeted a security patrol at a music festival
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
AMMAN: Jordan said Friday that two deadly explosions which rocked the Salt region northwest of the capital Amman were apparently linked to a militant cell.
A security source had previously told AFP that old mines were behind Thursday's blasts which killed a farmer and three members of the security forces.
But analysis of the site found the blasts were caused by "homemade explosives buried in the ground matching the type used by a terrorist cell in Al-Fuhais" last August, government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said.
She was referring to an August 11 bomb attack on a security patrol in the nearby town of Al-Fuhais that killed a police sergeant and wounded six others.
The Salt region was the scene of heavy clashes between gunmen and security forces after the attack which targeted a security patrol at a music festival.
Four security force members and three "terrorists" were killed during a raid on a militant hideout a day after the blast.

Egypt official: Home-made bomb explodes near mosque, 3 hurt

Updated 15 February 2019
AP
Egypt official: Home-made bomb explodes near mosque, 3 hurt

Updated 15 February 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian security official says a home-made bomb has exploded near a mosque in Cairo’s district of Giza, leaving three people wounded.
The official says the blast took place during Friday prayers near Al-Istaqama mosque in a busy square in the heart of Giza.
Police sealed off the entire district and diverted traffic as security forces searched for the culprits.
An Interior Ministry statement blamed members of the Muslim Brotherhood for the attack, which it said targeted a security checkpoint. The Islamist group has been banned in Egypt since 2013.
The official says the wounded, including a policeman, were rushed to a nearby hospital. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

