Ministry: More than 3.8 million Umrah visas issued so far

Muslim worshippers perform the evening (Isha) prayers at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah, in this August 25, 2017 file photo. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
  • Government and private sector entities in Makkah and Madinah are providing first-class services to the worshippers
JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 3,896,580, of which 3,454,398 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj Ministry.
There are 431,293 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 297,147 in Makkah and 134,146 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 3,069,062 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 357,165 entered by land and 28,171 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (863,317) followed by Indonesia (564,273), India (373,781), Yemen (191,214), Malaysia (185,716), Egypt (177,695), Turkey (143,074), Algeria (119,545) and Bangladesh (86,476).
The weekly data also included the number of Saudi staff within Umrah companies and institutions. They are 10,124 Saudis including 8,386 males and 1,738 females.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government.
Government and private sector entities in Makkah and Madinah are providing first-class services to the worshippers.
The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.

Topics: Hajj & Umra Makkah Madinah

Saudi princess wins first place in King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Princess Sirene Bint Abdul Rahman bin Khalid Al-Saud fought off competition, coming first in the single Al-Dig (under 4-year-old camels) category at the third annual King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.

The princess is the first female participant to take part in the Saudi camel festivals.

The third King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival organized by the country’s Camel Club runs until March 20 in the southern Sayahdah district of Al-Dahnaa.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival Saudi Arabia

