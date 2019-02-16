Ministry: More than 3.8 million Umrah visas issued so far

JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 3,896,580, of which 3,454,398 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj Ministry.
There are 431,293 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 297,147 in Makkah and 134,146 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 3,069,062 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 357,165 entered by land and 28,171 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (863,317) followed by Indonesia (564,273), India (373,781), Yemen (191,214), Malaysia (185,716), Egypt (177,695), Turkey (143,074), Algeria (119,545) and Bangladesh (86,476).
The weekly data also included the number of Saudi staff within Umrah companies and institutions. They are 10,124 Saudis including 8,386 males and 1,738 females.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government.
Government and private sector entities in Makkah and Madinah are providing first-class services to the worshippers.
The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.
