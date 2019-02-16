Ministry: More than 3.8 million Umrah visas issued so far

Saudi princess wins first place in King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Princess Sirene Bint Abdul Rahman bin Khalid Al-Saud fought off competition, coming first in the single Al-Dig (under 4-year-old camels) category at the third annual King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.

The princess is the first female participant to take part in the Saudi camel festivals.

The third King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival organized by the country’s Camel Club runs until March 20 in the southern Sayahdah district of Al-Dahnaa.