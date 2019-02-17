Saudi Arabian Military Industries and France's Naval sign deal to build warships in the Kingdom

You are here

﻿

SAMI and French Naval Group will manufacture warships, frigates, and submarines in Saudi. Above, is an image of a Saudi amphibious hovercraft participating in military drills in 2018. (AFP/File)
DUBAI: State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and France’s Naval Group signed a memorandum of understanding Sunday, said Al-Arabiya.

Reuters said Paris and Riyadh agreed to manufacture warships, frigates, and submarines in Saudi, Al-Arabiya added.

The parties also agreed to produce and develop naval systems.

The Saudi 2030 Vision is highly reliant on the contribution of SAMI to the GDP. According to the vision, the plan is to nationalize 50% of the military spending, and increase the contribution of the private sector to the GDP by 40-65%.

Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia expects SAMI to contribute almost $240 million to the national GDP by 2020, and to create 5,000 new jobs.

SAMI is set to become one of the top 25 manufacturers in the military industry globally, combining latest technologies and best expertise to produce military equipment according to international standards and aid the development of the Saudi army.

The company’s strategy is based on implementing best practices from extensive studies in the industry, and collaborating with national and international partners.

SAMI designed their areas of operation to increase profitability and nationalization of the industry.

Topics: Saudi France Military memorandum of understanding (MoU)

Crown Prince receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors

Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
0

Crown Prince receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors

Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Sunday in Riyadh the newly appointed Saudi ambassadors.

This included the ambassadors to Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Ethiopia and the UAE.

The crown prince congratulated the ambassadors on their appointment and wished them success, emphasizing the importance of working to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s international role in accordance with the directives of King Salman as well as attending to the affairs of Saudi citizens abroad.

The reception was attended by the minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Assaf. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

