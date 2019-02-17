You are here

Israel to withhold $138 mln from Palestinians over prisoner payments

Families of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails hold their pictures during a recent protest. (Reuters)
JERUSALEM: Israel said its security cabinet on Sunday decided to withhold $138 million (122 million euros) in tax transfers to the Palestinian Authority over its payments to prisoners jailed for attacks on Israelis.
A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the withheld cash would be equal to that paid by the PA last year to “terrorists imprisoned in Israel, to their families and to released prisoners.”
Israel alleges the payments encourage further violence.
The PA says the payments are a form of welfare to the families who have lost their main breadwinner and denies it is seeking to encourage violence.
Many Palestinians view prisoners and those killed while carrying out attacks as heroes in their conflict with Israel. Palestinian leaders often venerate them as martyrs.
Senior Palestine Liberation Organization official Ahmed Majdalani accused Israel and the United States, which has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in Palestinian aid, of an attempt at blackmail.
US President Donald Trump’s White House is expected to release its long-awaited peace plan later this year that the Palestinians believe will be blatantly biased in favor of Israel.
The Palestinians cut off contact with the White House after Trump’s 2017 declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
“The occupation government is seeking to destroy the national authority in partnership with the US administration of Donald Trump,” Majdalani said in a statement.
The move to withhold the money comes in response to an Israeli law passed last year allowing it to do so.
Israel collects around $127 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through Israeli ports, and then transfers the money to the PA.
Netanyahu is running in an election scheduled for April 9, and has been seeking to shore up his security credentials in the eyes of voters ahead of polling day.
Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu said “today I will submit for cabinet approval the (legislation on) deducting of the terrorists’ salaries from the Palestinian Authority funds.”
“Security officials will brief the cabinet on the scope of the funds. This is an important law which we have advanced, and today we will pass it exactly as I promised.”
The $138 million will likely be deducted incrementally over a 12-month period, according to local media reports.
Sponsors of the July law on Palestinian funds wrote at the time that the PA paid around $330 million a year to prisoners and their families, or seven percent of its budget.
It was not clear what caused the reduction in the amount.
The Palestinians have already facing a cut of more than $500 million in annual aid by Trump’s administration, mostly to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The Palestinian Authority also said in January it will refuse all further US government aid for fear of lawsuits over alleged support for terrorism due to a recently passed US law.
Israel has withheld payments in the past, notably in response to the Palestinians’ 2011 admission to the UN cultural agency UNESCO as a full member.
The PA, which has limited sovereignty in parts of the occupied West Bank, relies heavily on outside financial aid.

14 Tunisian oil workers kidnapped in Libya freed: consul

TRIPOLI: Fourteen Tunisian oil workers kidnapped in Libya were freed Sunday night after three days in captivity and are in good health, the Tunisian consul in country said.
Armed men seized the 14 Tunisians from a bus on Thursday as they were heading to work at an oil refinery in Zawiya, just to the west of the Libyan capital.
The consul, Taoufik Al-Guesmi, did not disclose the conditions for the release of the workers, whose abductors had demanded a man jailed in Tunisia be released from prison.
But a security source in Zawiya confirmed the news of their release, saying the hostages had been freed in an operation carried out by the town’s security forces.
The forces “stormed the place where they were being held and were able to release them without fighting, no casualties,” Thamer Mounir, head of the media section of the Zawiya security service, told AFP.
Mounir was unable to say if any arrests had taken place.
Earlier Sunday, in a video posted on social media, the kidnappers had demanded the release of a man jailed in Tunisia for drug trafficking.
The video, verified by a Tunisian source close to the case, showed the abductees identifying themselves and naming their hometowns while sitting on mattresses.
The last one then says that the people holding them want the release of Libyan Kamal Al-Lafi Al-Hijaoui, adding that he and the other abductees were “in good health.”
A Tunisian source said Hijaoui had been sentenced this month in Tunisia to 20 months in prison for drug trafficking.
Zawiya is held by armed groups, including some who are involved in people-smuggling rings or the contraband sale of fuel.
Abductions are common in Libya, which has been mired in chaos since the fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
The kidnappings are usually carried out by armed groups which demand a ransom.
In June 2015, 10 Tunisian consular staff were abducted by a militia. They were eventually released in exchange for one of its members who was held in Tunis.
Libya’s interior ministry has set up a “crisis cell” in response to the latest abductions.

