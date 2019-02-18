You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince receives Pakistan’s highest civilian award
﻿

Saudi crown prince receives Pakistan’s highest civilian award

1 / 3
Mohammed bin Salman and Imran Khan on their way to President House in a horse-drawn carriage. (SPA)
2 / 3
Mohammed bin Salman receives the Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan) from President Arif Alvi. (SPA)
3 / 3
Mohammed bin Salman receives the Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan) from President Arif Alvi. (SPA)
Updated 18 February 2019
Arab News Pakistan
0

Saudi crown prince receives Pakistan’s highest civilian award

  • Prince Mohammed “honored” to meet the president and receive the award
  • Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi Pakistan was proud of its relations with Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 February 2019
Arab News Pakistan
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi handed the prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan) award on Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday

The award is a state-organized civilian honor which recognizes achievements for Pakistan or an outstanding service for one’s own country.

On receiving the award at President House in Islamabad, Prince Mohammed said he was “honored” to meet the president and receive the highest medal of the Republic.”

“The brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on the principle of Islamic solidarity, and they are a model for other nations,” the crown prince said.

“The Kingdom was one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan immediately after its declaration of independence, as most of the Kingdom's kings have visited Pakistan and most of Pakistan's leaders have visited the Kingdom.”

He said more than two million Pakistanis are working in the Kingdom and “contribute their share in the development project in the Kingdom and Pakistan.”

Alvi said Pakistan was proud of its relations with Saudi Arabia, and that the two countries were bound by “deep-rooted brotherly relations based on common religious and cultural values.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet members, the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and several other high-profile officials and dignitaries from both countries were also present on the occasion.

The crown prince arrived in Islamabad on Sunday as part of an official two-day visit to the country on the invitation of the premier.

The two countries signed agreements worth more than $20bn at a ceremony on Sunday evening.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted defense ties, with the armed forces of both the countries conducting joint exercises in Pakistan and the Kingdom on a regular basis.

On Monday, the crown prince also met with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. Later, he was accompanied to the Presidency by Prime Minister Khan in a traditional horse-drawn carriage that was surrounded by a contingent of President’s Bodyguards.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan arif alvi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Crown Prince Asia tour

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia assure coordination council will implement $21b deals
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Pakistan’s army commander

Pakistani film director hopes to repeat Saudi premiere success with new movie

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Sabah Bano Malik
0

Pakistani film director hopes to repeat Saudi premiere success with new movie

  • “Parchi” became the first Pakistani film, to be released in the Kingdom
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Sabah Bano Malik
0

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani film director is hoping his new rom-com can premiere in Saudi Arabia to the same packed houses as his last movie did a year ago.

Azfar Jafri said he wanted his fourth film “Heer Maan Ja” to open in Riyadh to an even bigger response than its predecessor “Parchi” when it premiered in the capital in January last year.

“Parchi” became the first Pakistani film, and one of only a handful of international movies, to be released in the Kingdom after the lifting of a near 40-year ban on cinemas. Its screening marked another milestone for a raft of modernization and cultural reforms in the Kingdom, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“To say it (the ‘Parchi’ premiere) was the best experience is an understatement,” said its producer and CEO of IRK films, Imran Raza Kazmi. “I was completely overwhelmed with the amazing response we received. We weren’t expecting a crowd of that intensity. The number of shows and seats had to be increased.”

He said the release of “Parchi,” which tells the story of a group of friends who hit trouble when one of them owes a gangster money, had paved the way for future Pakistani filmmakers to showcase their work in Saudi Arabia.

Kazmi recently forged an agreement with a Saudi production company to distribute Pakistani movies in the Kingdom.

“We have some interesting projects lined up and we will be recruiting talent from there (Saudi Arabia) as well, so that should be interesting,” Kazmi told Arab News. 

Saudi cinemas were closed in the early 1980s, but in 2017 the government said it would lift the ban and open around 350 movie theaters with more than 2,500 screens by 2030, generating nearly $1 billion in annual box office sales.

“It is a matter of pride to be the torchbearer of sharing entertainment, culture and our unique voice with audiences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Jafri said. 

Last year’s “Parchi” premiere was held at the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh and was attended by a host of senior officials.

Jafri said: “I believe it’s a good time for the Pakistani film industry.”

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia movie Parchi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Pakistani filmmaker eyes Saudi Arabia for future projects
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
‘Just a face in the crowd’: Pakistani film icon Fawad Khan escapes the spotlight as a Saudi guest at Hajj

Latest updates

Pakistani film director hopes to repeat Saudi premiere success with new movie
0
More scholarships for Saudi students in Pakistan to boost ties
0
Facebook targets fake news in Arabic language media
0
Fake News Watch: Going against the grain on love, marriage and other ‘rice’ occasions
0
Over 2,100 Pakistani prisoners to be freed from Saudi jails
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.