US voices concern over Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese Cabinet

Troop withdrawal in Yemen's Hodeidah could start Tuesday, Wednesday: UN envoy Griffiths

LONDON: A redeployment of forces in Yemen's Hodeidah by the warring parties could start "possibly even today or tomorrow," UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Tuesday.

The Iranian-backed Houthi movement and Arab coalition agreed in talks in December to withdraw troops by Jan. 7 from the main port of Hodeidah. But the deal stalled.

The UN said on Sunday that the parties had reached agreement on phase one of a troop redeployment, with Griffiths saying the two parties in the Yemeni conflict had made "remarkable progress led by General Ollesgard."

Despite the advancement, Griffiths called on both parties to the Yemeni conflict not to miss the opportunity for peace and to reach an agreement.

He said: "I know exactly the obstacles and setbacks that will be in front of us, but we have to work on a final solution."