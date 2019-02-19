US voices concern over Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese Cabinet

You are here

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, United States Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard, left, speaks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the government House, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019. (AP)
BEIRUT: The US ambassador to Lebanon expressed concerns Tuesday over the militant Hezbollah group’s growing role in the new Cabinet, saying it does not contribute to stability.
Hezbollah, which also takes part in elections, has named a health minister and two other posts in Lebanon’s Cabinet. US officials have called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s new government to ensure the group does not receive support from public resources.
At a meeting with Hariri on Tuesday, Ambassador Elizabeth Richard said the Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to violate Lebanon’s policy of non-involvement in regional conflicts by fighting in “at least three countries.” She was apparently referring to Syria, where the group fights alongside the government, and Iraq and Yemen, where Iran supports local armed groups.
“I was also very frank with the prime minister about US concern over the growing role in the Cabinet of an organization that continues to maintain a militia that is not under the control of the government,” Richard told reporters after the meeting.
She added that Hezbollah continues to make its own “national security decisions” that “endanger the rest of the country.”
The US views Hezbollah as a terrorist group, but is a strong supporter of Lebanon’s national army, supplying it with arms worth hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years. Last week, the American Embassy said the US had delivered laser-guided rockets valued at more than $16 million to the Lebanese army.
Richard said last year alone, the United States provided more than $825 million in assistance, an increase from the year before. She said the US has also supported education and development programs to help Lebanese communities “deal with the unprecedented demands placed on them when their Syrian neighbors fled.”
Lebanon is home to about a million Syrian refugees — a quarter of the tiny Mediterranean country’s population — putting pressure on its crumbling infrastructure.
Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Saleh Gharib briefed President Michel Aoun and Hariri on Tuesday about his visit to Syria the previous day, telling reporters that Syrian officials “were very positive and showed interest in facilitating” refugees’ return.

Troop withdrawal in Yemen's Hodeidah could start Tuesday, Wednesday: UN envoy Griffiths

Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

Troop withdrawal in Yemen's Hodeidah could start Tuesday, Wednesday: UN envoy Griffiths

  • The Iranian-backed Houthi movement and Arab coalition agreed in talks in December to withdraw troops by Jan. 7
  • The UN said on Sunday that the parties had reached agreement on phase one of a troop redeployment
Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON:  A redeployment of forces in Yemen's Hodeidah by the warring parties could start "possibly even today or tomorrow," UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Tuesday.

The Iranian-backed Houthi movement and Arab coalition agreed in talks in December to withdraw troops by Jan. 7 from the main port of Hodeidah. But the deal stalled.

The UN said on Sunday that the parties had reached agreement on phase one of a troop redeployment, with Griffiths saying the two parties in the Yemeni conflict had made "remarkable progress led by General Ollesgard."

Despite the advancement, Griffiths called on both parties to the Yemeni conflict not to miss the opportunity for peace and to reach an agreement.

He said: "I know exactly the obstacles and setbacks that will be in front of us, but we have to work on a final solution."

Topics: Middle East Yemen Arab Coalition Houthis Martin Griffiths UN

