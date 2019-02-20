You are here

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges commitment to Saudi-Indian relations

India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship will be maintained for thousands of years, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said at an official welcoming in New Delhi. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on February 20, 2019. (SPA)
India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship will be maintained for thousands of years, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said at an official welcoming in New Delhi. (SPA)
India's President Ram Nath Kovind (C) looks on as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on February 20, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on February 20, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on February 20, 2019. (AFP)
DUBAI: India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship will be maintained for thousands of years, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said after ceremonial welcoming in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Stopping briefly to speak to journalists, he said his visit to India would improve centuries-old ties which he said are “in our DNA.”

“We want to be sure India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is maintained for thousands of years,” the crown prince said, flanked by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

“I believe there’s a lot of Saudi work in India,” he added.

The crown prince also met with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

The crown prince, who arrived in India on Tuesday night after visiting Pakistan, will take part in talks with Modi that are expected to be wide-ranging.

The countries' two-way trade totaled $27.5 billion last year.

The prime minister will also host a lunch for the visiting dignitaries, while in the evening President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honor of the Saudi crown prince, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia crown prince in india Crown Prince Asia tour India Mohammed bin Salman Narendra Modi

Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India will boost robust interactions that New Delhi has established with Saudi Arabia over the last few years. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2019
Sanjay Kumar
Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy

  • New Delhi’s participation in Kingdom’s mega projects a major aspect of renewed ties: Talmiz Ahmad
Updated 20 February 2019
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first visit to India is a landmark development in bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia, according to Talmiz Ahmad, a former ambassador to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is India’s largest supplier of crude oil, but since taking office in 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to use India’s growing economy to attract more investment from Saudi Arabia beyond energy, and foster cooperation on trade, infrastructure and defense.

Ahmad, author of several books on the Arab world and twice India’s Ambassador to Riyadh, said that while the backbone of New Delhi’s relationship with the Kingdom is energy, the two sides had been discussing “how to give greater substance and longevity to the relationship on the basis of concrete projects.”

Reuters reported this week that India is expecting Prince Salman to announce an initial investment in its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, a quasi-sovereign wealth fund, to help accelerate the building of ports and highways. Saudi Arabia has also suggested investing in India’s farming industry, with an eye on food imports to the Kingdom. 

Ahmad said Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project, a $500 billion smart city in Tabuk province on the Egyptian and Jordanian borders, would also provide great opportunities for Indian companies. 

He added that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the crown prince’s blueprint to fundamentally transform Kingdom’s economy, presents another opportunity for Indian businesses to prosper from the relationship.

“India is extremely well placed,” said Ahmad. “We are world leaders in small and medium enterprises and in the services sector. Saudi Arabia also has proposals to develop its tourism and leisure sectors, and I believe India is also well placed in those areas too.”

He also discussed how the strategic partnership had been initiated by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who visited Riyadh in 2010, but that Modi, who visited in 2016, had added “considerable substance” to the relationship.

He stressed, though, that Riyadh’s ties with India are independent of its relationship with Pakistan. He added India and Saudi Arabia were also working together to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, to resolve the 17-year conflict between government forces and the Afghan Taliban, as well as in the wider West Asia region. 

“India has excellent relations with all the countries in West Asia, and New Delhi is well placed to address some of the concerns that all the countries have with each other,” he said.

