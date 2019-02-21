You are here

  • Home
  • Largest mass grave of 3,500 people found outside Raqqa city in Syria
﻿

Largest mass grave of 3,500 people found outside Raqqa city in Syria

There are some 2,500-3,000 bodies estimated there, plus between 900 and 1,100 bodies in the individual graves. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
0

Largest mass grave of 3,500 people found outside Raqqa city in Syria

  • First responders learned of the burial site in the Al-Fukheikha suburb last month
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
0

 RAQQA: Two feet deep, below a plot of farmland outside the Syrian city of Raqqa, lies a large and deadly legacy of Daesh: A mass grave holding an estimated 3,500 people.

First responders learned of the burial site in the Al-Fukheikha suburb last month, more than a year after US-backed forces captured Raqqa from Daesh and as they closed in on the group’s final redoubt of Baghouz further south.

The belated discovery is the biggest example yet of how the violence Daesh sowed will be harvested for years to come, diggers and activists said.

Several dozen mounds of dirt line one side of the Al-Fukheikha plot, marking the more than 120 bodies already dug up by the Rapid Response Division of Raqqa’s civil defense service.

“These are individual graves, but behind us, by the trees, are the mass graves of those executed by Daesh,” said Asaad Mohammad, the 56-year-old forensic assistant at the site.

“There are some 2,500-3,000 bodies estimated there, plus between 900 and 1,100 bodies in the individual graves, so at least 3,500 total,” he said.

Eight other mass graves have already been identified around the northern Syrian city, including one nicknamed “Panorama,” from which more than 900 bodies had been exhumed.

Earlier this week, diggers in flimsy medical masks excavated a small bundle wrapped in greying, damp cloth. 

 

Topics: Syria

Related

0 photos
Middle-East
500 bodies exhumed from mass grave in Syria’s Raqqa
0
Middle-East
With little aid, Syria’s Raqqa struggles to revive schools

Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Lagos diverted to Khartoum

Updated 48 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Lagos diverted to Khartoum

Updated 48 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Lagos, Nigeria was diverted to Khartoum, Sudan for unknown reasons on Thursday.

According to data from the aircraft-tracking website FlightRadar24, the Qatar Airways jet — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — was crossing Ethiopia when it made a diversion to the north-west.

The plane then landed at Khartoum airport at 12:20 p.m. UTC, according to FlightRadar24 tracking.
The next movement was recorded at 3:43 p.m. UTC, when flight QR1409 was tracked flying south-west, in the direction of Lagos. 

 

 

Topics: Sudan Qatar Airways Lagos

Related

0
Middle-East
‘Qatar a hospitable base for Muslim Brotherhood,’ says Washington think-tank
0
Middle-East
Sudan’s economic decline provides fuel for anger against Bashir

Latest updates

Largest mass grave of 3,500 people found outside Raqqa city in Syria
0
Norway oil firms lower 2019 investment forecast
0
Egyptian who killed daughter in Germany sentenced to life
0
Singapore Airlines denies snooping with seatback cameras
0
Arab News gets more global design recognition
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.