What China served at lunch in honor of the Saudi Crown Prince

The lunch was served at Great Hall of the People and was attended by ministers, royal court officials and accompanying media delegates. (Supplied)
The lunch was served at Great Hall of the People and was attended by ministers, royal court officials and accompanying media delegates. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince’s was served a lavish lunch in his honor on Friday during his China visit, which included a prized ingredient.

The crown prince dined on a chicken soup that included Matsutake, a highly sought after mushroom prized in Chinese cuisine for its distinct spicy-aromatic flavor. The price for matsutake can cost up to $1,000 per kilogram.

The menu also included a dish that consisted of seafood with onions, the main was mutton with a side of mushrooms and vegetables, as well as grilled salted-fish. A fruit platter was served for dessert with sweet light bites.

The lunch was held at Great Hall of the People and was attended by ministers, royal court officials and accompanying media delegates.

 

SpaceX rocket carrying moon-bound Israeli spacecraft lifts off

SpaceX rocket carrying moon-bound Israeli spacecraft lifts off

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX rocket took off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Thursday night carrying Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft, which aims to make history twice: as the first private-sector landing on the Moon, and the first from the Jewish state.
The start of the flight went smoothly, with the first stage entry burn completed uneventfully less than three minutes after lift-off.
The moon landing is scheduled for seven weeks’ time, on April 11.

