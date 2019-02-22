What China served at lunch in honor of the Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince’s was served a lavish lunch in his honor on Friday during his China visit, which included a prized ingredient.

The crown prince dined on a chicken soup that included Matsutake, a highly sought after mushroom prized in Chinese cuisine for its distinct spicy-aromatic flavor. The price for matsutake can cost up to $1,000 per kilogram.

The menu also included a dish that consisted of seafood with onions, the main was mutton with a side of mushrooms and vegetables, as well as grilled salted-fish. A fruit platter was served for dessert with sweet light bites.

The lunch was held at Great Hall of the People and was attended by ministers, royal court officials and accompanying media delegates.