Daimler, BMW to invest $1.13 billion in venture to rival Uber

Daimler Dieter Zetsche chief executive, right, and BMW chief Harald Krueger present the merger of their car sharing activities on Friday, February 22 in Berlin.
Reuter
  • Carmakers Shifting beyond manufacturing and car sales toward pay-per-minute or pay-per-mile systems
  • Carmakers face marginalization by cash-rich technology firms unless they develop services based on vehicle usage
Reuter
BERLIN: German carmakers Daimler and BMW unveiled a joint ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business on Friday to compete with mobility services provided by Uber and other tech firms.
The luxury car firms said they would invest more than €1 billion ($1.13 billion) to expand the joint venture, shifting beyond manufacturing and car sales toward pay-per-minute or pay-per-mile systems.
Consultancy PwC has said carmakers face marginalization by cash-rich technology firms unless they develop services based on vehicle usage.
Established ride-hailing firms have been expanding. China’s Didi Chuxing aims to build its business in Latin America and Uber is gaining a stranglehold on its US market.
“Further cooperation with other providers, including stakes in startups and established players, are also a possible option,” Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.
Daimler’s Car2Go car-sharing brand will be combined with BMW’s DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with both carmakers holding 50 percent stake in the venture.
The venture has five strands: REACH NOW, a smartphone-based route management and booking service, CHARGE NOW for electric car charging, FREE NOW for taxi ride-hailing, PARK NOW for parking services and SHARE NOW for car-sharing.
“These five services will merge ever more closely to form a single mobility service portfolio with an all-electric, self-driving fleet of vehicles that charge and park autonomously,” said BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger.
BMW and Daimler are working to develop autonomous cars, vehicles which could enable them to up-end the market for taxi and ride-hailing services.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF signs MoU with China’s NAE on renewable energy

Arab News
  • The MoU comes as part of the strengthening of cooperation between the two entities in the field of renewable energy
  • The MoU will contribute to enabling the PIF to support and develop manufacturing, power generation and emerging technologies
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s National Energy Administration (NAE) on renewable energy cooperation.

The MoU comes as part of the strengthening of cooperation between the two entities in the field of renewable energy and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading center for the development of renewable energy projects.

The MoU will contribute to enabling the PIF to support and develop manufacturing, power generation and emerging technologies in the Kingdom’s renewable energy sector over the next 10 years.

This agreement reinforces PIF’s efforts to build strategic partnerships aimed at developing local infrastructure and create more jobs, encouraging private sector institutions to engage in investment and commercial partnerships in the renewable energy sector.

