Daimler, BMW to invest $1.13 billion in venture to rival Uber

Saudi Arabia’s PIF signs MoU with China’s NAE on renewable energy

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s National Energy Administration (NAE) on renewable energy cooperation.

The MoU comes as part of the strengthening of cooperation between the two entities in the field of renewable energy and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading center for the development of renewable energy projects.

The MoU will contribute to enabling the PIF to support and develop manufacturing, power generation and emerging technologies in the Kingdom’s renewable energy sector over the next 10 years.

This agreement reinforces PIF’s efforts to build strategic partnerships aimed at developing local infrastructure and create more jobs, encouraging private sector institutions to engage in investment and commercial partnerships in the renewable energy sector.