﻿

Hadid sisters, Imaan Hammam go grunge for Versace at MFW

Models, including Kendall Jenner, present creations during the Versace women's Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection fashion show, on Feb. 22 in Milan. (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2019
Arab News
MILAN: The Hadid sisters were joined by the who’s who of the young modelling world at last night’s Versace runway show in Milan.

The sisters took to the catwalk as part of a busy Milan Fashion Week — between them they have walked for the likes of Fendi, Moschino and Prada — and were joined by Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam.

“Its that’s time!!! VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE. Can’t wait for the show @versace On my way,” she posted on Instagram before the sartorial showcase kicked off.

Head designer Donatella Versace mixed luxury and grunge in a new collection that calls on the Italian fashion house’s key iconographic details of past decades. It was the Milan fashion house’s first womenswear show since becoming part of the Capri Holdings Limited owned by Michael Kors, the Associated Press reported.

According to the show notes, “grunge is an attitude, that time in life when people were more deep in the sense of thoughts, talking and thinking.” Versace added that there is need for more of that now.

Bella Hadid at Versace. (AFP)

Grunge came through in the purposely ravaged cashmere sweaters, held together by Versace hardware, including the Greek-head safety pin. The sweater paired perfectly with a tweed skirt with a colorful silk and lace slip peeking out.

Other looks were more eclectic, as if pulled from some 1970s magic trunk of slinky, colorful pieces that layered into fun, upbeat looks including a shimmery turquoise slip dress, to the lace tights and V-branded pink-and-green coat with an acid green fur collar. Versace also played with the house’s bondage heritage, with bondage tops laying over ribbed turtlenecks for day or forming the bodice of an evening dress, the AP reported.

She closed on a series of black looks modeled by Gigi and Bella, with iconic 1990s supermodel Stephanie Seymour closing the show.

“With this collection, I wanted to show that side of a woman that isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone because she knows that imperfection is the new perfection,” Versace said in her notes.

Gigi Hadid at Versace. (AFP)

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Bella walked the runway for quirky fashion house Moschino, who’s creative head Jeremy Scott staged a tongue-in-cheek game show to show off his collection of slinky dresses and gold lame on women with 1970s bouffants.

The collection fully embraced the early television era, with handbags shaped as TV dinners, toothpaste tubes and champagne bottles, reflecting the reality of home cuisine, a major TV-era advertising force and the millionaire dreams of the television audience, according to AP.

Models shimmied up against a red Ferrari, a grandfather clock, kitchen appliances and a La-Z-Boy recliner — the latter of which boasted price tags below most present-day luxury brand apparel.
Scott basked in the irony, taking a star turn under a shower of big gold confetti.

Topics: Milan Fashion Week Milan fashion Bella Hadid Gigi Hadid versace

Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line

Updated 23 February 2019
Saffiya Ansari
0

Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line

Updated 23 February 2019
Saffiya Ansari
0

MILAN: On a frosty day in Milan, US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid caused the crowd to hold their smartphones a little higher when she took to the runway at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall/Winter 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week.
The show, which kicked off to thumping music at close to 1pm local time on Saturday, took place in a white tent in the unassuming Giardini Indro Montanelli park, a 20-minute walk from the fashion capital’s central hub.
As children played in the park outside — and bemused parents asked what all the photographers and fuss was all about — the Italian label showed off a decidedly more subdued collection inside.

(AFP)


Fans of the flamboyant label, headed by designer Paul Surridge, should prepare themselves for a little less animal print that usual in the label’s latest outing.
It’s far from boring, however. The tired leopard print has been retired in favor of a slinky snakeskin, zebra print and fresh take on camouflage print — in a palette of blue, teal and crystal white.

(AFP)


Both womenswear and menswear items featured the print on pieces ranging from bulky jackets to form-fitting, glittering dresses with keyhole backs.
A luscious teal shade is visible throughout the line, with men’s blazers and cropped snakeskin jackets for women boasting variants of the color.
Pleats also seem to be in this season, as the designer showed off a fair few creations with tightly pleated, yet flowing, skirts — including a magenta dress with a deep V-neck and mid-length skirt that stood out.

(AFP)


Other pops of color included an ochre yellow minidress showed off by the Hadid sibling — with its ribbed bodice and flowing, schoolgirl-style skirt, it’s a creative take on the standard winter jumper dress.
Crystallized trousers and form-fitting minidresses featured throughout the collection, with the menswear adopting the bling, albeit with more boxy cuts.

(AFP)


Keyhole openings placed at the front of some dresses, rather than at the back, and one tight number which flared into a skirt of material swatches and Bella’s jumper dress were the only real experiments in terms of cut.
However, the icy collection, with its frosty shades and cool blend of colors will no doubt go down a treat.

(AFP)

 

Topics: Milan Fashion Week Bella Hadid Roberto Cavalli fashion

