﻿

Spotted at MFW: Kuwaiti influencer Rawan bin Hussain takes us behind the scenes at fashion week

Rawan bin Hussain is a regular at fashion week. (Images supplied)
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
MILAN: Besides studying law and learning how to fly a plane, Kuwaiti fashion blogger Rawan bin Hussain has somehow found the time to make it to Milan as the city’s edition of fashion week shifts into high gear.

Arab News is in Italy’s fashion capital and caught up with the influencer, who has a stellar 3.4 million followers to her name, to learn more about what it takes to handle the frenzy that is fashion week — and look effortlessly chic while doing it.

Hussain revealed that she prefers Italian designers and was excited about one show in particular.

“I am very excited to be in Milan because I prefer Italian designers and most of my wardrobe consists of pieces by many Italian designers. I am very excited to see Cavalli, it is very colorful and playful,” the blogger, who released a colorful line of lipsticks late last year, said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

“Last season, their designers were so unique, such timeless pieces. I am looking forward to seeing their new collection this year and the show is just a few hours from now.  I would say (it’s going to be) a lovely Saturday ahead!”

For those who follow the 22-year-old fashionista on Instagram, it’s clear that she is never in the same place for long and pulling together a well-curated set of looks can be difficult even without the constant jetting around — so how does she do it?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

“It took me about two months to prepare my closet for London and Milan Fashion Weeks. I went shopping around the world, when I was off travelling for my birthday and New Year’s Eve. I used that time to shop from small boutiques, or well-known designers and emerging designers — whatever I thought was suitable and that would pop during fashion weeks,” she said, revealing just how long it really takes the style stars of social media to look their best.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ciao bella

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

While many choose to work with experts, Hussain states that she prefers a more personal, if not labor-intensive approach.

 “I don’t have any stylists, I style myself. I think style is a very personal thing and having a stylist is like wearing someone else’s style rather than your own. You can have a stylist to teach you what cuts and colors are suitable for your body shape and your skin tone, but not a stylist to tell you what to wear.”

As for her favorite recent looks, she didn’t hesitate and opted for an ensemble she showed off in London last week, with one of three snaps of the outfit garnering more than 41,000 likes on Instagram.

“My favorite look was the first day of London Fashion Week. I wore a white skirt and a pink top because I love the color combination! I have a couple of looks coming soon that I believe the followers and audience will love even more than my looks so far.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

As she races of to take in the Cavalli show, the entrepreneur shed light on the reality of attending fashion week, including a lack of sleep and a packed schedule that would leave even the most battle hardened with raised eyebrows.  

“A typical day during fashion week is waking up at 7:00 am and starting the day with a nice, hot shower. Of course, having a large, heavy breakfast to keep me up all day (is important). I always have a pair of sneakers with me in the driver’s car and then I will head to the first presentation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Roro loves her #RODO

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

“Then, (before) the evening show, or the evening events, I will go home, change and freshen up my makeup and get going again. Of course, we always have nice big dinners with my fellow bloggers and designers, so it is a long day and a long night — I get like five hours of sleep a night!”

Topics: Milan Fashion Week Rawan bin Hussain Kuwait Milan fashion

MILAN: The Hadid sisters were joined by the who’s who of the young modelling world at last night’s Versace runway show in Milan.

The sisters took to the catwalk as part of a busy Milan Fashion Week — between them they have walked for the likes of Fendi, Moschino and Prada — and were joined by Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam.

“Its that’s time!!! VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE. Can’t wait for the show @versace On my way,” she posted on Instagram before the sartorial showcase kicked off.

Head designer Donatella Versace mixed luxury and grunge in a new collection that calls on the Italian fashion house’s key iconographic details of past decades. It was the Milan fashion house’s first womenswear show since becoming part of the Capri Holdings Limited owned by Michael Kors, the Associated Press reported.

According to the show notes, “grunge is an attitude, that time in life when people were more deep in the sense of thoughts, talking and thinking.” Versace added that there is need for more of that now.

Bella Hadid at Versace. (AFP)

Grunge came through in the purposely ravaged cashmere sweaters, held together by Versace hardware, including the Greek-head safety pin. The sweater paired perfectly with a tweed skirt with a colorful silk and lace slip peeking out.

Other looks were more eclectic, as if pulled from some 1970s magic trunk of slinky, colorful pieces that layered into fun, upbeat looks including a shimmery turquoise slip dress, to the lace tights and V-branded pink-and-green coat with an acid green fur collar. Versace also played with the house’s bondage heritage, with bondage tops laying over ribbed turtlenecks for day or forming the bodice of an evening dress, the AP reported.

She closed on a series of black looks modeled by Gigi and Bella, with iconic 1990s supermodel Stephanie Seymour closing the show.

“With this collection, I wanted to show that side of a woman that isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone because she knows that imperfection is the new perfection,” Versace said in her notes.

Gigi Hadid at Versace. (AFP)

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Bella walked the runway for quirky fashion house Moschino, who’s creative head Jeremy Scott staged a tongue-in-cheek game show to show off his collection of slinky dresses and gold lame on women with 1970s bouffants.

The collection fully embraced the early television era, with handbags shaped as TV dinners, toothpaste tubes and champagne bottles, reflecting the reality of home cuisine, a major TV-era advertising force and the millionaire dreams of the television audience, according to AP.

Models shimmied up against a red Ferrari, a grandfather clock, kitchen appliances and a La-Z-Boy recliner — the latter of which boasted price tags below most present-day luxury brand apparel.
Scott basked in the irony, taking a star turn under a shower of big gold confetti.

Topics: Milan Fashion Week Milan fashion Bella Hadid Gigi Hadid versace

