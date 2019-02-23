Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line

MILAN: On a frosty day in Milan, US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid caused the crowd to hold their smartphones a little higher when she took to the runway at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall/Winter 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The show, which kicked off to thumping music at close to 1pm local time on Saturday, took place in a white tent in the unassuming Giardini Indro Montanelli park, a 20-minute walk from the fashion capital’s central hub.

As children played in the park outside — and bemused parents asked what all the photographers and fuss was all about — the Italian label showed off a decidedly more subdued collection inside.

Fans of the flamboyant label, headed by designer Paul Surridge, should prepare themselves for a little less animal print than usual in the label’s latest outing.

It’s far from boring, however. The tired leopard print has been retired in favor of a slinky snakeskin, zebra print and fresh take on camouflage print — in a palette of blue, teal and crystal white.

Both womenswear and menswear items featured the print on pieces ranging from bulky jackets to form-fitting, glittering dresses with keyhole backs.

A luscious teal shade is visible throughout the line, with men’s blazers and cropped snakeskin jackets for women boasting variants of the color.

Pleats also seem to be in this season, as the designer showed off a fair few creations with tightly pleated, yet flowing, skirts — including a magenta dress with a deep V-neck and mid-length skirt that stood out.

Other pops of color included an ochre yellow minidress showed off by the Hadid sibling — with its ribbed bodice and flowing, schoolgirl-style skirt, it’s a creative take on the standard winter jumper dress.

Crystallized trousers and form-fitting minidresses featured throughout the collection, with the menswear adopting the bling, albeit with more boxy cuts.

Keyhole openings placed at the front of some dresses, rather than at the back, and one tight number which flared into a skirt of material swatches and Bella’s jumper dress were the only real experiments in terms of cut.

However, the icy collection, with its frosty shades and cool blend of colors will no doubt go down a treat.