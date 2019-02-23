You are here

  • Home
  • Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line
﻿

Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line

Models present creations during the Roberto Cavalli women's Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection fashion show, on February 23, 2019 in Milan. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
0

Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line

Updated 25 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
0

MILAN: On a frosty day in Milan, US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid caused the crowd to hold their smartphones a little higher when she took to the runway at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall/Winter 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week.
The show, which kicked off to thumping music at close to 1pm local time on Saturday, took place in a white tent in the unassuming Giardini Indro Montanelli park, a 20-minute walk from the fashion capital’s central hub.
As children played in the park outside — and bemused parents asked what all the photographers and fuss was all about — the Italian label showed off a decidedly more subdued collection inside.

(AFP)


Fans of the flamboyant label, headed by designer Paul Surridge, should prepare themselves for a little less animal print than usual in the label’s latest outing.
It’s far from boring, however. The tired leopard print has been retired in favor of a slinky snakeskin, zebra print and fresh take on camouflage print — in a palette of blue, teal and crystal white.

(AFP)


Both womenswear and menswear items featured the print on pieces ranging from bulky jackets to form-fitting, glittering dresses with keyhole backs.
A luscious teal shade is visible throughout the line, with men’s blazers and cropped snakeskin jackets for women boasting variants of the color.
Pleats also seem to be in this season, as the designer showed off a fair few creations with tightly pleated, yet flowing, skirts — including a magenta dress with a deep V-neck and mid-length skirt that stood out.

(AFP)


Other pops of color included an ochre yellow minidress showed off by the Hadid sibling — with its ribbed bodice and flowing, schoolgirl-style skirt, it’s a creative take on the standard winter jumper dress.
Crystallized trousers and form-fitting minidresses featured throughout the collection, with the menswear adopting the bling, albeit with more boxy cuts.

(AFP)


Keyhole openings placed at the front of some dresses, rather than at the back, and one tight number which flared into a skirt of material swatches and Bella’s jumper dress were the only real experiments in terms of cut.
However, the icy collection, with its frosty shades and cool blend of colors will no doubt go down a treat.

(AFP)

 

Topics: Milan Fashion Week Bella Hadid Roberto Cavalli fashion

Spotted at MFW: Salama Mohamed hunts for pasta on the way to Aigner

Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
0

Spotted at MFW: Salama Mohamed hunts for pasta on the way to Aigner

Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
0

MILAN: If you follow Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed on Instagram, you’ll know what we mean when we say she’s one of the funniest, tongue-in-cheek bloggers around.

And the mother-of-two, who usually posts family snaps and collaborates with her influencer husband on comedic sketches, brought some of that humor to Milan Fashion Week over the weekend.

Mohamed took to the streets of Milan in an array of glittering outfits, some of which were styled by up-and-coming Emirati stylist Faisal Naser.

Arab News caught up with the social media star, who has 247k followers on Instagram, and discovered what it’s like to be thrown into the spotlight at one of the world’s biggest fashion events.

 

 

“I never ever imagined myself going to Milan Fashion Week, simply because I live in my pjs. It feels so surreal to be here!” she said.

“I love this city and it’s actually my fourth time in Milan. Besides the charm of the city and its amazing vibes, I must admit that my absolute favorite tourist activity … is shopping and eating pizza for every meal and snack.”

She’s nothing if not relatable.

Mohamed has parlayed that sense of humor and relatability into her own jewelry line, Pearl by S, and a fast-growing fanbase on social media — and now she has demonstrated her reach by snapping up an invite to the exclusive Aigner show, which took place on Friday night in Milan.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Running away from my responsibilities like...

A post shared by Salama Mohamed | سلامه محمد (@salamamohamed) on

 

“I loved the show so much! The venue was breathtaking. Every outfit and every model gave me goosebumps. My ultimate favorite piece was the Aigner coat with Aigner print all over it. It was an out of this world experience,” she told Arab News.

And then, in a typical back-to-the-real-world line from the influencer, she added: “To be honest, what I am excited about the most every time I’m here is to hunt down the best and newest pasta spots.”

From pasta to high-end sartorial glamor, this blogger does it all.

Topics: fashion

Related

0
Lifestyle
Spotted at MFW: Kuwaiti influencer Rawan bin Hussain takes us behind the scenes at fashion week
0
Lifestyle
Hadid sisters, Imaan Hammam go grunge for Versace at MFW

Latest updates

Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori get ready to serve up the action in Dubai championship
0
Smiling Sri Lanka stun South Africa to seal historic away series win
0
Day into emergency rule, Sudan's Bashir names vice president and PM
0
Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line
0
Egypt court sentences two monks to death over bishop killing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.