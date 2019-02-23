You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil
﻿

Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil

1 / 2
Lebanese demonstrators carry placards during a gathering against the ongoing ban on civil unions outside the Ministry of Interior in the capital Beirut on February 23, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 2
Lebanese demonstrators carry placards during a gathering against the ongoing ban on civil unions outside the Ministry of Interior in the capital Beirut on February 23, 2019. Arabic writing on placard reads:"I want civil marriage in Lebanon because I have a phobia of flying." (AFP)
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
AFP
0

Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil

Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Dozens of protesters rallied in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, calling on the government to recognise civil marriages carried out on home soil.
The demonstrators gathered in front of Lebanon's interior ministry, days after recently-appointed Interior Minister Raya al-Hasan said she is willing to engage in "serious and profound dialogue" over the issue.
The minister's comments prompted a backlash from religious bodies, including the highest Sunni authority in Lebanon, and stirred debate on social media.
Lebanon has 15 separate personal status laws for its recognised religions but no civil code covering issues such as marriage.
Many Lebanese couples travel to neighbouring Cyprus to tie the knot in a civil ceremony, because Lebanese authorities recognise such unions only if they have been registered abroad.
Hasan, the first female interior minister in Lebanon and the Arab world, touched on the issue of civil unions in an interview with Euronews last week.
She said she would "personally endorse" attempts to establish a framework to govern civil marriages in Lebanon.
"I will try to open the door for serious and profound dialogue on this issue with all religious authorities and others, with the support of Prime Minister Saad Hariri," she said.
Dar al-Fatwa, the highest Sunni authority in Lebanon, issued a response the day after Hasan's interview was published, saying it "categorically rejects" civil unions conducted on Lebanese soil.
Such unions "violate the provisions of Islamic law" and "contravene the provisions of the Lebanese constitution" regarding the authority of religious courts over personal status issues, it said.
The highest Shiite authority in the country also expressed opposition.
"The Lebanese constitution recognises that every sect has its own personal status laws," deputy head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council said Friday.
"We strongly oppose civil marriage because it violates the constitution," he said.
The head of Lebanon's Maronite church, Beshara Rai, however, said he was "not against civil unions" conducted on Lebanese territory.
In 2013, the interior ministry took the unprecedented step of registering a civil marriage conducted in Lebanon.
However, only a handful of civil marriages have been recognised since the landmark decision, campaigner Lucien Bourjeily told AFP on Saturday.
Former president Elias Hrawi in 1998 proposed a civil marriage law, which gained approval from the cabinet only to be halted amid widespread opposition from the country's religious authorities.

Topics: Lebanon civil marriage

Related

0
Middle-East
Lawmaker who changed Jordan’s rape law takes on child marriage
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
The fight to end child marriage

Syrian Democratic Forces to save more civilians from last Daesh pocket

Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

Syrian Democratic Forces to save more civilians from last Daesh pocket

  • Kurdish forces warn of ‘huge challenges’ posed by the influx
  • The Kurdish-led SDF have evacuated nearly 5,000 people from the militant holdout since Wednesday
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

OMA OIL FIELD, Syria:  US-backed fighters said on Saturday they are keeping a corridor open to rescue remaining civilians from Daesh’s last speck of territory in Syria, as the UN appealed for urgent assistance.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have evacuated nearly 5,000 men, women and children from the militant holdout since Wednesday, bringing the SDF closer to retaking the less than half-a-square kilometer still under Daesh control.

“On our side, the corridor is open and we hope a larger number of civilians will arrive but that depends on Daesh militants and whether they will give civilians a chance to exit,” SDF spokesman Adnan Afrin told AFP at their Al-Omar base.

He said the SDF had evacuated “more than 2,000 people, including women, children and men” on Friday, mostly wives and children of Daesh militants.

Nearly 2,500 people arrived the same day at a Kurdish-run camp for the displaced further north, compounding dire conditions inside the already crammed settlement, the UN’s humanitarian coordination office OCHA said.

It warned of the “huge challenges” posed by the influx.

More than four years after Daesh overran large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq and declared a “caliphate,” they have lost all but a tiny patch in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.

Some 2,000 people are believed to remain inside Baghouz, according to the SDF.

The force says it is trying to evacuate remaining civilians through a corridor before pressing on with a battle to crush the militants unless holdout fighters surrender.

The SDF transferred the fresh batch of evacuees to a screening point outside Baghouz on Friday, to weed out potential militants.

An AFP corespondent saw hundreds of women and children spread out on the arid desert ground, surrounded by bags, begging for food and water.

A smaller group of men were separated from the women as SDF fighters searched the latest arrivals and checked their identification cards.

An Iraqi woman in her forties wearing a face veil held in her hand a medical report in English.

She said the report was written for her by a doctor inside the Baghouz pocket, explaining that she needed treatment for kidney problems.

Syrian woman Khadija Ali Mohammad, the 24-year-old wife of a deceased Daesh militant, said conditions inside the Daesh pocket were deplorable.

 

 

“We were living in tents and eating bread made from bran. My three sisters and I didn’t have enough money to pay smugglers to get us out before, and our husbands had died in battle” the woman from Aleppo’s countryside in northern Syria told AFP.

She was disappointed at the collapse of the Daesh proto-state.

“God had promised us a caliphate and we went to it,” she said. “I feel there will be no victory although they (militants) tell us victory is near.”

Around 44,000 people — mostly civilians — have streamed out of Daesh’s shrinking territory since early December, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

While civilians are trucked north to Kurdish-run camps for the displaced, mainly to Al-Hol, six hours drive from Baghouz, suspected militants are sent to SDF-controlled detention centers.

OCHA said 18 of the 2,500 latest arrivals in Al-Hol, mostly women and children, were in “critical condition.”

“Thousands more are expected in coming hours/days at Al-Hol camp, putting a further strain on basic services,” it tweeted.

“This sudden influx presents huge challenges to the response — additional tents, non-food items, water & sanitation and health supplies are urgently needed.”

The International Rescue Committee on Friday said 69 people, mostly children, had died on the way to Al-Hol, now home to more than 40,000 of the displaced, or shortly after arriving in past weeks.

“Two thirds of the deaths are of babies under one year old,” the relief group said.

The SDF says it has limited resources to administer camps and has called for support from the international community.

Topics: SDF Syria Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Truckloads of civilians leave Daesh enclave in Syria
0
Middle-East
Turkey tells US not to leave power vacuum in Syria withdrawal

Latest updates

Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori get ready to serve up the action in Dubai championship
0
Syrian Democratic Forces to save more civilians from last Daesh pocket
0
Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil
0
Egypt re-opens Port Tawfiq-Jeddah line after 14 years
0
India changes visa policies for Saudi nationals
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.