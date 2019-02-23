Saudi-Chinese pact to enhance maritime industry

JEDDAH: Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Public Transport Authority Dr. Nabeel Al-Amoudi, said that the agreement on cooperation in maritime transport between Saudi Arabia and China aims at enhancing the maritime transport industry.
He said that the agreement encourages maritime studies and specialized training, including providing scholarships for Saudi maritime cadres, promoting the exchange of communications and enhancing the transferring of technology between maritime transport bodies and institutions of both countries.
This serves to contribute to the development of maritime transport techniques, providing facilities for shipbuilding and their maintenance, and encourage the establishment of maritime companies and joint maritime institutions.
On Friday, the cooperation agreement in maritime transport between the Chinese and Saudi governments was signed by Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi and Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng.
