King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: King Salman joined leaders from Europe and the Middle East in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh Sunday night for the first EU-Arab League summit.

The Saudi king entered the summit center with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is co-chair of the meeting with EU President Donald Tusk.

The two-day meeting is intended to strengthen Arab-European ties and address a wide range common challenges. Among the issues on the leaders’ agenda are multilateralism, trade and investment, migration, security and the situation in the region.

There was one plenary session planned for Sunday night, on enhancing the Arab-Euro partnership and addressing global challenges, before a “family photo” and dinner. The meeting continues on Monday with a “restricted session” on regional challenges and a second plenary session in the afternoon.