Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
﻿

King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

1 / 3
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks at the Arab-European Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. (AFP)
2 / 3
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks at the Arab-European Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. (AFP)
3 / 3
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and other world leaders have arrived for the Arab-European Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. (Screenshot)
Updated 45 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI 
0

King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

Updated 45 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI 
0

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: King Salman joined leaders from Europe and the Middle East in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh Sunday night for the first EU-Arab League summit.

The Saudi king entered the summit center with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is co-chair of the meeting with EU President Donald Tusk.

The two-day meeting is intended to strengthen Arab-European ties and address a wide range common challenges. Among the issues on the leaders’ agenda are multilateralism, trade and investment, migration, security and the situation in the region.

There was one plenary session planned for Sunday night, on enhancing the Arab-Euro partnership and addressing global challenges, before a “family photo” and dinner. The meeting continues on Monday with a “restricted session” on regional challenges and a second plenary session in the afternoon.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Union Middle East EU Arab Summit

Related

0
Middle-East
EU, Arabs tackle troubled Middle East at first summit
0
Middle-East
Illegal immigration, refugees top Arab-EU Summit agenda

King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

Updated 45 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI 
0

King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

Updated 45 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI 
0

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: King Salman joined leaders from Europe and the Middle East in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh Sunday night for the first EU-Arab League summit.

The Saudi king entered the summit center with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is co-chair of the meeting with EU President Donald Tusk.

The two-day meeting is intended to strengthen Arab-European ties and address a wide range common challenges. Among the issues on the leaders’ agenda are multilateralism, trade and investment, migration, security and the situation in the region.

There was one plenary session planned for Sunday night, on enhancing the Arab-Euro partnership and addressing global challenges, before a “family photo” and dinner. The meeting continues on Monday with a “restricted session” on regional challenges and a second plenary session in the afternoon.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Union Middle East EU Arab Summit

Related

0
Middle-East
EU, Arabs tackle troubled Middle East at first summit
0
Middle-East
Illegal immigration, refugees top Arab-EU Summit agenda

Latest updates

King Salman, world leaders arrive for the EU-Arab Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
0
French PM urges joint stand to drive back extremists in Sahel
0
India team will follow nation’s lead on Pakistan World Cup boycott: Virat Kohli
0
Bargain auctions offer Istanbul consumers more bang for buck
0
Water-stressed Pakistan looks for billions in donations to build dams
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.