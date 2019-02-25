You are here

EU and Arab League seek common ground at first summit

European Union and Arab League members pose for a group photo during a meeting of leaders at an EU-Arab summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Feb. 24, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 49 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
EU and Arab League seek common ground at first summit

  King Salman joins other leaders at beginning of historic meeting in Egypt
  The meeting is intended to strengthen ties and address a wide range common challenges
Updated 49 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman joined leaders from Europe and the Middle East in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday night for the first EU-Arab League Summit.

“Relations between the Arab world and the EU have a long history at all political, security, economic and cultural levels, as well as geographical interdependence,” he said in his opening remarks. This “necessitates the parties to strengthen their relations in all fields, and achieve the common interests and aspirations of their peoples to ensure a dignified life free from conflict,” he added.

The king said the Palestinian cause is a priority for Arab countries, reminding delegates of the Saudi position and his country’s “firmness” toward restoring all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Kingdom stresses the importance of a political solution to the Yemeni crisis on the basis of the Gulf initiative and the results of Yemeni national dialogue and UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” he added.

The king blamed Iran for the current situation in Yemen, saying Tehran’s support for Houthi militias “and others in the region, its aggressive practices and blatant interference in the affairs of other countries,” require “a unified international position to abide by the rules of good neighborliness and international law.”

He entered the summit center with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is co-chair of the two-day meeting with EU President Donald Tusk. 

“I’m aware that there are differences between us. We’re not here to pretend that we agree on everything, but we face common challenges and have shared interests,” Tusk said in his opening remarks. “We’re here to strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples. We need to do this together and not leave it to global powers far from our region. I look forward to our open and honest discussions over the next two days.”  

The event, attended by delegates from 47 countries, aims to bolster Arab-European ties and address a wide range of common challenges. 

Among the issues on the leaders’ agenda are multilateralism, trade, investment, migration and security.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the gathering in Egypt of around 40 heads of state and government is about much more than migration. EU sources said the first EU-Arab Summit is all the more important as the US “disengages” from the region while Russia and China make inroads. 

“We don’t want to see this vacuum soaked up by Russia and China,” one of the sources told AFP.

There was one plenary session on Sunday night, on enhancing Arab-European partnership and addressing global challenges, before a “family photo” and dinner. 

The summit continues on Monday with a “restricted session” on regional challenges and a second plenary session in the afternoon.

On the sidelines of the summit, Arab News caught up with Saudi Trade and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qasabi. “Having summits like these bridge, bond, improve and enhance communication between the two continents and sides, European and Arab,” he said. 

“There’s no doubt that this is a very positive step and enhances the communication highway. At the end of the day, our political and economic issues are always addressed through such forums.”

 

Topics: SHARM EL-SHEIKH EU-Arab League Summit

0
Israel arrests Muslim cleric at Al-Aqsa

Updated 25 February 2019
Daoud Kuttab
Israel arrests Muslim cleric at Al-Aqsa

  Sheikh Abdel-Azeem Salhab was arrested at dawn at his home in occupied East Jerusalem
  Israeli authorities accused Salhab of breaking a 2003 ban on using the Bab Al-Rahmeh prayer area
Updated 25 February 2019
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN, Jordan: A senior Muslim cleric in the Old City of Jerusalem was detained for seven hours by Israeli police on Sunday amid rising tension at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Sheikh Abdel-Azeem Salhab, 75, the Jordanian-appointed head of the Islamic Waqf Council, which administers the Muslim holy sites in the city, was arrested at dawn at his home in occupied East Jerusalem.

He was released around noon on condition that he stay away from the compound for a week. Sources in Jerusalem said the cleric had signed no such pledge.

Israeli authorities accused Salhab of breaking a 2003 ban on using the Bab Al-Rahmeh prayer area. On Friday, he reopened the gate leading into the area, and hundreds of Muslims went inside to pray for the first time in years.

Scuffles broke out with Israeli police, who arrested 60 Palestinians for “causing disturbances” and “inciting violence.”

Jordan’s Minister of Islamic affairs, Abdul Nasser Abul Basal, said the Israeli action was “dangerous and an unacceptable escalation” that affected Jordan’s role as the custodian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem. Israel was “playing with fire,” he said.

Ofer Zalzberg, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group who focuses on Jerusalem, told Arab News the decision to arrest Salhab was probably made by a low-level official and did not necessarily represent the Israeli government position. 

“It is true that Palestinians in Jerusalem felt a sense of collective humiliation, but government officials insist they are trying to resolve this issue,” he said.

Zalzberg pointed out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu had barred right-wing Knesset member Yehuda Glick from the mosque last week “because they are aware of the gravity of the crisis.”

 

Sheikh Abdel-Azeem Salhab was arrested at dawn at his home in occupied East Jerusalem

Topics: Al-Aqsa Mosque Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council

