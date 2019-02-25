You are here

  • Home
  • UAE: First astronaut going into space in September
﻿

UAE: First astronaut going into space in September

The UAE said on Monday it will send either Hazza Al-Mansoori, second right, or Sultan Al-Nayadi, right, to the International Space Station on September 25. (Dubai Media Office)
Updated 25 February 2019
AP
0

UAE: First astronaut going into space in September

  • The UAE will send either Hazza Al-Mansoori or Sultan Al-Nayadi to the International Space Station on September 25
  • The UAE also says it wants to colonize Mars by 2117
Updated 25 February 2019
AP
0

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has announced the date the first astronaut from the Gulf Arab nation will go into space.
The UAE said on Monday it will send either Hazza Al-Mansoori or Sultan Al-Nayadi to the International Space Station on September 25 aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.


Organizers had said they’d announce the astronaut who’s going but instead gave just the launch date. Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had already announced the astronauts’ names last September.
The UAE has a fledgling space program with big ambitions. It launched its first locally made satellite, KhalifaSat, in October from Japan. It wants to launch a probe to Mars in 2020.
The UAE also says it wants to colonize Mars by 2117, with a fully functioning city of 600,000.

Related

Developing 0
Middle-East
UAE reveals its first ever astronauts for International Space Station mission
Special 0
Middle-East
KhalifaSat: Made in the UAE, launched into space

China using facial recognition to ID scalpers at hospitals

Surveillance cameras is mounted outside a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP)
Updated 25 February 2019
AP
0

China using facial recognition to ID scalpers at hospitals

  • Human rights activists say “social credit” is too rigid and might unfairly label people as untrustworthy without telling them they have lost status or how they can win it back
Updated 25 February 2019
AP
0

BEIJING: Chinese hospitals are using facial recognition to identify people who sell doctors’ appointments at an illegal markup, the latest application of an emerging technology that is being used in places to tighten Communist Party control over the country’s 1.4 billion people.
More than 30 hospitals in Beijing have installed the technology and have already identified more than 2,100 individuals who appear regularly to make appointments, then turn around and sell them to others for a profit, state media said Sunday. Chinese public hospitals require patients to line up for appointments on the day they wish to see a doctor, creating a lucrative secondary market for scalpers to sell them better numbers and save on waiting time.
China’s markets are rife with counterfeit goods and fraud, and China has been aggressively applying facial recognition technology in everything from distribution of toilet paper by public lavatories to identifying jaywalkers — virtually in real time.
It’s among the technologies that President Xi Jinping’s government is deploying — also including the processing of big data, buying habits and genetic sequencing — to increase the party’s store of personal information about individual citizens.
Such data is being fed into a system of “social credit” that rewards or penalizes individuals based on their behavior. Those with offenses ranging from failure to pay taxes and fines to walking a dog without a leash can face punishments including being barred from buying tickets for flights or seats on the country’s high-speed trains.
Human rights activists say “social credit” is too rigid and might unfairly label people as untrustworthy without telling them they have lost status or how they can win it back.

Topics: Chinese facial recognition ID

Related

0
Science & Technology
Facial recognition: Coming to a gadget near you
0
Science & Technology
Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security

Latest updates

US-backed Syria force resumes evacuations from last Daesh redoubt
0
The Six: Instagram-worthy Dubai hotels
0
Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett
0
Iran president defends telecom minister against judiciary
0
EU: Military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.