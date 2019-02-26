You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait marks 58th national day 
﻿

Kuwait marks 58th national day 

Kuwaitis celebrate the country's 58th Independence Day and the 28th anniversary of the end of the Gulf war with the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation, in Kuwait City on February 25, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

Kuwait marks 58th national day 

  • The National Day commemorates the creation of Kuwait as a nation in 1961, while Liberation Day marks the end of the Iraqi occupation in 1991 during the Gulf War
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

CAIRO: Kuwait celebrated on Monday its national day, marking the anniversary of its 58th Independence and its 28th Liberation Days.

The National Day commemorates the creation of Kuwait as a nation in 1961, while Liberation Day marks the end of the Iraqi occupation in 1991 during the Gulf War.

Nation-wide festivities including firework displays and epic public entertainment activities. 

The day also marks the 13th anniversary of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s assumption to power, as he he took to the throne in 2006. 

Since independence, Kuwait adopted balanced national and foreign policies aimed at maintaining the wellbeing of its people and bolstering ties of cooperation with its regional neighbors. 

Its Gulf neighbor, the UAE, celebrated the occasion by presenting a giant sand portrait of the Kuwaiti emir that could be visible from space. 

The portrait titled ‘Prince of Humanity’ covers an area of more than 170,000 square feet, and has been registered to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

It was captured in a video shared on Twitter by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE. 

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation also marked the occasion, by holding a series of events at its various airport terminals. 

Upon arrival to the Kingdom, passengers coming from Kuwait were greeted with roses, national flags of the two countries, and souvenirs in honor of the celebration.

A welcome statement was displayed on large screens inside the terminals of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. 

Similar gestures were made at other Saudi airports as well. 

Topics: Kuwait National Day

US takes ‘note’ of Iran foreign minister resignation: Pompeo

Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

US takes ‘note’ of Iran foreign minister resignation: Pompeo

  • Zarif announced his resignation on Instagram, but it can only take effect once Rouhani accepts it
  • He has served as Rouhani’s foreign minister since August 2013 and has been under constant pressure and criticism
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is “one of the “front men for a corrupt religious mafia,” top US diplomat Mike Pompeo said Monday following his surprise resignation.
“We note @JZarif’s resignation. We’ll see if it sticks,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
“Either way, he and @HassanRouhani are just front men for a corrupt religious mafia,” Pompeo wrote, referring to the country’s president.
“We know @khamenei_ir makes all final decisions. Our policy is unchanged — the regime must behave like a normal country and respect its people,” he said of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.


Zarif, 59, announced his resignation on Instagram, but it can only take effect once Rouhani accepts it.
He has served as Rouhani’s foreign minister since August 2013 and has been under constant pressure and criticism by hard-liners who opposed his policy of detente with the West.
His standing within Iran’s political establishment took a hit when the US withdrew last year from a deal aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program, and the deal’s achievements became less and less clear as Iran’s economy nosedived.
Zarif was blamed by ultra-conservatives for negotiating a bad deal that had not gained anything meaningful for Iran in exchange for all the concessions it had made in its nuclear program.
The faceoff between the minister and his critics only intensified as time passed, with Zarif saying his main worry throughout the nuclear talks had been from pressure inside Iran.

Topics: Iran US Mike Pompeo

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran’s foreign minister Zarif announces his resignation on his Instagram page
0
Media
Washington Post reporter’s memoir recounts imprisonment in Iran

Latest updates

Kim arrives for nuclear summit with Trump after marathon train trip
0
US takes ‘note’ of Iran foreign minister resignation: Pompeo
0
South Sudan’s hunger is growing, despite 5 months of peace
0
Univision says team held in Venezuela while interviewing president
0
Tesla driver killed in high-speed Florida crash and fire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.