CAIRO: Libya’s state-run National Oil Corp. said on Monday its chairman Mustafa Sanalla had arrived in United Arab Emirates to meet with a number of Libyan and international parties to discuss the Sharara oilfield crisis
They would “discuss security measures necessary to find a solution to the Sharara crisis, that guarantee staff safety, and pave the way for the lifting of force majeure at the field,” the statement said.
Libya’s NOC chairman in UAE to discuss Sharara oilfield crisis
