Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

JEDDAH: The tourism contact center of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) addressed 14,633 complaints filed in 2018 through the center’s 24-hour unified number 19988, which receives all complaints and suggestions from end users.
The complaints were related to services provided in tourist establishments, and mainly focused on accommodation services, travel agencies and tour operators across the Kingdom.
They also indicated administrative, systemic and pricing violations in various sectors that operate under the SCTH. Callers made 265 suggestions for developing tourism services.
The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays. There were more than 33,000 inquiries about events held in Saudi Arabia.
Online platforms, smartphone apps and SCTH social media accounts have all contributed to reducing the volume of phone calls received by the tourism contact center.
