﻿

How a UK ban would impact Hezbollah

Hezbollah’s terror activities on several continents stretch back decades. The group has also been implicated in drug and money-laundering networks.
Hezbollah's terror activities on several continents stretch back decades. The group has also been implicated in drug and money-laundering networks.
Hezbollah's terror activities on several continents stretch back decades. The group has also been implicated in drug and money-laundering networks.
Hezbollah's terror activities on several continents stretch back decades. The group has also been implicated in drug and money-laundering networks.
Updated 26 February 2019
Caline Malek
How a UK ban would impact Hezbollah

  • Analysts say the move will restrict the Iran-backed group’s destabilizing activities in the region
  • It will dent its reputation and affect ministries in Lebanon
DUBAI:  A UK ban on Hezbollah, outlawing the entire Lebanon-based group as a terrorist organization, can’t come soon enough for regional political analysts.

“It is better late than never,” said Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a former chairman of the Arab Council for the Social Sciences, who is based in the UAE. “It’s about time that a country like the UK recognized that Hezbollah is nothing but an extension of Iran, the number one country financing terrorism  in the region.

“This has taken a long time, but it is great that Britain is now leading Europe. Hopefully, other European countries will follow suit.”

The UK outlawed Hezbollah’s military wing in 2008, but the ban now will extend to its political arm. Authorities said they are no longer able to distinguish between the group’s military and political wings.

Under the changes, supporting Hezbollah will be an offense carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The decision follows outrage over the display of the Hezbollah flag, which features a Kalashnikov assault rifle, at pro-Palestinian rallies in London.

“The UK had this problem in trying to distinguish between the military wing of Hezbollah and the political wing of Hezbollah,” Abdulla said. “But everybody has recognized that one feeds into the other, and the military wing is the other face of the political wing.”

Hezbollah’s military and political arms  were “two faces of the same coin.”

The group deserved its classification  as a terrorist organization, as many Arab and Gulf states had already recognized. “It is going to badly dent its reputation. It wanted to project itself as a national liberation movement, but now we have a major power saying it is nothing but a terrorist organization.”

Abdulla said the decision sent a signal to Iran as well since many countries were “getting ready” to face up to Tehran’s activities in the region. “Much of this activity is done through Hezbollah. Iran will be affected one way or the other.”

 The group is now a major political party in Lebanon, where it holds three Cabinet posts. 

“Hezbollah is continuing its attempts to destabilize the fragile situation in the Middle East,” UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said. “We are no longer able to distinguish between their banned military wing and the political party. Because of this, I have taken the decision to proscribe the group in its entirety.”

According to Dr. Albadr Al-Shateri, politics professor at the National Defense College in Abu Dhabi, the classification of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization will squeeze the party financially and limit its sympathizers’ activities in the UK.

“The long-term challenge is how to decommission Hezbollah as a militia and turn (it into) a political party. That can only happen if Israel is persuaded to relinquish the Lebanese-occupied territories in exchange for the decommissioning of Hezbollah.”

Hezbollah was established in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war and has been a Shiite militant movement since.

 “This is inevitable in many ways for a country like Lebanon, it’s the elephant in the room,” said Alex Vatanka, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

“The British decision encourages (moves) to unify the Lebanese body of politics and to put the issue of Hezbollah to the test for the Lebanese people. No one knows if it will be possible — probably not — but there are two states within one and that is not always going to be beneficial to the Lebanese people because it creates contradictions and puts a group’s agenda above the agenda of Lebanon as a country.”

The decision from London would keep that argument alive and fuel debate, Vatanka said.

“I don’t expect Hassan Nasrallah (Hezbollah’s leader) will make something different tomorrow. It’s the rest of Lebanese politics we can expect to react to this ... because Hezbollah has formidable power in Lebanon.”

Whether the decision amounts to anything more than a symbolic gesture, Vatanka believes only time will tell. “There has been a trend of governments within governments or competing governments. Iran was the first example followed by Lebanon, but it’s a trend we might see elsewhere with militias in Syria and Iraq, and it’s not a good trend for representation in Middle Eastern countries.”

He said Middle Eastern societies should have the discussion in their own countries first, but suggested foreign powers such as the UK could shape the debate by taking a stance. “This position has much to do with the nature of Hezbollah’s activities as well,” he said. “It’s about the militant nature of Hezbollah.”

The militant group has a long-standing association with crime and terror activities. In 1994, it carried out a suicide truck bombing of a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people and wounding 300. Eighteen years later, it struck again, blowing up a bus carrying Israeli tourists at the airport in Burgas, Bulgaria, killing seven and wounding 32.

In 2006, the group captured two Israeli soldiers, sparking a 34-day war in which 1,200 people were killed. In 2009, Hezbollah came under attack again from the international community with claims of worldwide terrorism and political assassinations in Lebanon. 

The group has also denied accusations concerning its activities in Syria in early 2011, claiming it had no “military role in Arab countries.”

In February 2016, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) implicated Hezbollah in a drug- trafficking and money-laundering network that spanned four continents. According to a DEA report, the group had links with South American drug cartels in a cocaine-smuggling operation in Europe and the US.

The proceeds funded a money- laundering scheme known as the Black Market Peso Exchange and provided Hezbollah with “a revenue and weapons stream.”

 

On Jerusalem’s edge, a ‘nowhere land’ for Palestinians

Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
AFP
On Jerusalem’s edge, a ‘nowhere land’ for Palestinians

  • ‘Life here has become unbearable,’ says shop owner Abu Mohammed, who has lived in the area for 25 years
  • Kufr Aqab is among a handful of locations that occupy a unique and bizarre status in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
KUFR AQAB: Palestinian residents of Kufr Aqab, just north of Jerusalem, could be forgiven for thinking they live under two governments at once, or perhaps none at all.
They pay taxes to Israel, which collects their trash and theoretically plans their roads. But electricity and water come from Palestinian companies, and when the police come to the often-lawless area, they too are Palestinian.
Both the Israeli and Palestinian authorities say they provide services to the area, but residents say in reality no one is in control.
They say the result is an often chaotic nowhere-land where high-rise buildings are constructed only a few meters apart and rubbish piles up on roadsides.
“Life here has become unbearable,” said shop owner Abu Mohammed, who has lived in the area for 25 years.
Kufr Aqab is among a handful of locations that occupy a unique and bizarre status in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel considers the area part of Jerusalem, which it fully controls. But Kufr Aqab lies on the other side of Israel’s separation barrier dividing Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank.
As such, the Israeli government has only partial control over the area, operating through contractors and a community administration.
Its police officers rarely, if ever, patrol, though the army is known to enter to carry out arrests.
Around 100,000 people live in the five-square-kilometer (two-square-mile) area, hit by high rates of crime and poverty.
On a recent visit AFP saw trash piled on the side of streets next to buildings without proper sewage systems.
“The fugitives from Israel come here and the fugitives from the Palestinian Authority come here and there is no one to control them,” said Abu Mohammed.
Why then, do the residents remain? The key lies in the unique status of the area.
Unlike their counterparts in the West Bank, Palestinians from Jerusalem hold ID cards that grant them access to the city and all of Israel.
West Bank ID holders, on the other hand, have to apply for permits to enter Jerusalem.
If Palestinians from Jerusalem are proved by Israeli authorities to be living beyond the wall, they can be stripped of their Jerusalem IDs — but not in locations like Kufr Aqab.
Palestinian figures estimate that around 85 percent of Kufr Aqab residents are Jerusalem ID holders.
Homes are also far more affordable there than inside Jerusalem.
Yusef Qassam, 63, can’t live in Jerusalem because he has a West Bank ID, but his wife is from the city and their four children have Jerusalem IDs.
So, the family lives in an apartment in Kufr Aqab.
“If the Israelis prove that she lives in the West Bank, she will lose her Jerusalem ID. We know that Israel is emptying Jerusalem of Palestinians,” he said.
This is a common Palestinian accusation about the disputed city — one that Israel denies.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.
It sees the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
Ben Avrahami, senior adviser for east Jerusalem affairs to Israel’s Jerusalem mayor, said the municipality treats Kufr Aqab as “an inseparable part of Jerusalem.”
“There is a lot of influence and involvement in infrastructure: paving roads, planning and construction,” he said, denying that residents were paying taxes without receiving any services.
The Palestinian Authority also has representation in the area.
“We are different to the Israeli municipality because we are working here to protect the Palestinian presence in the region,” said Ashraf Al-Ramuni from the Palestinian Kufr Aqab municipality.
He said it spends around $1 million annually on infrastructure projects there.
Munir Zughair, who has been campaigning to improve the situation in the area for years, says he has filed cases against the Jerusalem municipality demanding it prevent unregulated building works.
He estimates there are more than 300 buildings over 10 stories high in the area, none of which are subject to any licensing laws.
Residents may have moved “to escape the cost of living in Jerusalem,” he said, but “at the same time they are obliged to pay the municipal taxes” and should be given the same services.

