Angkor decline gradual rather than catastrophic: study

Hail Caesars: Vegas mainstay makes Dubai debut

DUBAI: You’ve probably heard of Caesars Palace from the TV or the movies. My earliest memory of the world-famous hotel, for example, is from “Friends” — more specifically, “The One in Vegas” when Joey is forced to work as a gladiator in armor. Judging by the scenes in the episode, the hotel is good for those looking to party hard. Being featured in other US productions such as “The Hangover” do little to dispel that impression… it is in Vegas after all.

So, when I first caught wind of the Caesars brand making its way to Dubai, I was curious, to say the least. How would it be tailored to this market? Would it become notorious for its nightlife? Would people hate living nearby because of the noise?

Surprisingly, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai turned out to be quite the opposite experience.

Bluewaters Island’s flagship resort is split into two: Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai — which opened last November — and Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, which launched at the start of this year. The Palace is aimed at business travellers and groups of friends, while the Resort is more family-friendly, offering a range of experiences for all age groups.

Having visited both properties, it is clear that they are nothing like their US counterpart. Here, it’s all about laidback entertainment and relaxing by the beach.

Wanting to get some much-needed pool and beach time, we opted to check in to Caesars Resort, and were lucky enough to be upgraded to a one-bedroom suite, which was absolutely gorgeous. The luxury property offers a total of 301 rooms across five categories, ours being the second largest.

The room — which contains two washrooms — features a balcony that overlooks the adult swimming pool, beach and a part of the Ain Dubai, the giant Ferris wheel that’s scheduled to operate from the island. And while Dubai is known for having calm seas, we were pleasantly surprised to hear waves; there’s something very relaxing about it, and it made lounging on the balcony even more enjoyable.

Furniture and décor is modern, featuring a mix of grey, aqua-blue and white, while the room is spacious and offers optimal lighting thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Two giant TVs grace the walls, with one doubling up as a mirror in front of the king-size bed.

But it’s the little things that really make the stay. For example, there’s a beach bag and flip-flops available for guests, as well as cozy robes and fluffy slippers for bedtime. The bath products scream luxury — shower gels, shampoos and the like are all from Italian perfumery brand Lorenzo Villoresi — and there’s even a nail dryer fitted in the wardrobe. Yup, a place to dry your manicure.

Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai loses brownie points in one area, however. For such a large room that included a not-so-mini bar, the room came without a coffee machine or even a kettle. Personally, I like being able to have a cuppa without having to call room service for it, so here’s hoping they introduce this later on.

As for the rest of the hotel experience, it’s hard to fault. The staff were immensely friendly and accommodating, while the beach and pool facilities are fantastic. There’s no overcrowding, so you can enjoy a perfectly private stay.

One little downside is that there is a beach club (Cove Beach) slap bang in the middle of the resort, which plays house music until the early hours of the morning (at least on the weekend when we stayed), which doesn’t really gel with the overall atmosphere of the resort. A little misguided to have that next door.

But a stay at Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai is worth the investment. Rooms certainly don’t come cheap (around $410 a night), but the amenities and facilities transform it into great value for money. And be sure to book a room rate including breakfast. The buffet spread at Bacchanal restaurant is one of the largest we’ve ever seen in Dubai. You’ll be spoilt for choice with everything from cereals, salads, cheeses and an English-style slap-up, to pancakes, muffins and waffles. Good job there’s a gym in the building.