Saudi Arabia among first countries to launch 5G

Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes of the first Arab League-EU Summit in Egypt, which concluded on Monday with both sides saying that the conference had been a success.

Addressing the Cabinet during the weekly meeting, King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides and will contribute to strengthening the historic relationship.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace re-emphasized what the king said at the summit — that Palestine is the core issue for the region and solving it is not only important to security and stability in the Middle East but it is equally important internationally, especially in Europe.

The Council of Ministers reiterated that the activities of the Iranian regime required a united international stand and stressed that the Kingdom called for a political solution to the Arab crisis in accordance with international law.

The Cabinet was also briefed on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Asian tour.

The Cabinet approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU), including an agreement with Switzerland to avoid double taxation.

It further approved an MoU between Saudi Arabia and the UK on civil aviation security, an MoU between the Kingdom and the US civil aviation authorities for technical cooperation, and an agreement between the Kingdom and Spain in civil aviation.

The Cabinet approved an MoU between the Kingdom and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) regarding Saudi contributions to UNCTAD projects to help the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet expressed pride in the keenness of the leadership to honor military force members and acknowledge the sacrifices that they have made.