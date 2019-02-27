You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22 sentence in jail
﻿

Russia’s ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22 sentence in jail

The former chief of the cybercrime department at Russia's main domestic security agency Sergei Mikhailov attends a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP)
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
0

Russia’s ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22 sentence in jail

  • The basis for the charges remains murky given the top-secret nature of the criminal proceedings
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
0

MOSCOW: A Russian military court convicted a former senior counterintelligence officer and a cybersecurity firm executive of treason Tuesday, concluding a case that initially aroused speculation of a manufactured effort to punish the source of leaks about Russian campaign hacking.
Moscow’s District Military Court heard several months of evidence and arguments behind closed doors before delivering guilty verdicts against Col. Sergei Mikhailov, an ex-officer at Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), and Kaspersky Lab executive Ruslan Stoyanov.
The basis for the charges remains murky given the top-secret nature of the criminal proceedings. Russian media reported the case centered on accusations that Mikhailov contacted Stoyanov to pass information from an FSB probe of Russian businessmen Pavel Vrublevsky to an analyst with alleged ties to the FBI.
Mikhailov, the deputy head of cyber intelligence at the domestic security agency, received a 22-year prison sentence and was stripped of his military rank and decorations, which included the elite “For Services to the Fatherland.”
Stoyanov was sentenced to 14 years.
The two men listened to the verdicts and sentences from a glass cage inside the courtroom, flanked by masked men.
Stoyanov’s lawyer, Inga Lebedeva, said her client would appeal and she expected the attorneys on Mikhailov’s defense team would advise their client to do the same.
The Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta and the Tsargrad TV network have reported that Mikhailov was detained at a December 2016 gathering of FSB officials where he had a bag placed over his head before he was marched out of the room.
He and Stoyanov both were charged with treason that same month. The timing led some people to suggest the actions were linked to the 2016 US presidential election and a possible mole who tipped off US intelligence agencies about Russian interference.
Later news reports said Mikhailov was prosecuted for allegedly passing on details about an unrelated case to an American cybercrime analyst.
An FSB officer who worked under Mikhailov, Maj. Dmitry Dokuchayev, also was detained and charged with treason. Dokuchayev signed a guilty plea and is awaiting trial along with a fourth defendant.
Russian media have identified Dokuchayev as a former hacker known as “Forb” who boasted in a 2004 interview of hacking US government websites.
Andrei Soldatov, an expert on the Russian security services and co-author of “Red Web,” told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he still thinks the criminal case against Mikhailov and Stoyanov was a response to US officials investigating election-related hacking.
“Their arrest ... was a direct follow-up to the outcry in the US over the Russian meddling,” Soldatov said. “Mikhailov was the top FSB officer in charge of maintaining contacts with Western security agencies in the cyber-sphere, something that went out of fashion after the last scandal.”
Lebedeva, the defense lawyer, said secrecy rules prevented her from providing details about the trial. But she said after the verdicts were given that allegations involving potential meddling in the US elections did not come up.
She alleged the charges were trumped up to appease Vrublevsky, the Russian businessman whose information Mikhailov was accused of passing.
“The case has been concocted at Vrublevsky’s orders” Lebedeva said.
Vrublevsky, who testified during the long trial, rejected her accusation. It was not the content of the information that Mikhailov allegedly passed on to the American analyst that constituted treason, but that he shared information about an active FSB investigation with a foreign citizen, Vrublevsky said.
The businessman alleged Mikhailov abused his position at the FSB to go after Internet entrepreneurs like him and “turn them into cybercriminals,” thus “whipping up cyber-hysteria around the world.”

Topics: Russia Cybersecurity

Related

0
Science & Technology
Australia says foreign government behind cyberattack on lawmakers
0
Media
Vietnam says Facebook violated controversial cybersecurity law

Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’

Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’

  • Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years
  • He will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on the second of three keenly awaited days of testimony on Capitol Hill
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will tell Congress Wednesday that the president is a “racist” and “conman” and knew in advance that WikiLeaks would publish dirt on Hillary Clinton, US media reported.
In explosive public testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Cohen will state that Trump essentially instructed him to lie about a lucrative real estate project Trump had in the works in Russia even while running for president in 2016, according to a prepared statement by Cohen that was provided to The New York Times and other US news outlets.
Cohen will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on the second of three keenly awaited days of testimony on Capitol Hill. Tuesday’s first session at the Senate was held behind closed doors.
Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years, becoming vice president of the Trump Organization, where he was the billionaire property magnate’s behind-the-scenes “fixer.”
Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign funds for hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. Trump denies the liaisons.
Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in testimony in 2017 when he sought to cover up Trump’s pursuit of the Moscow real estate project during the presidential election campaign. Cohen will soon start serving three years in prison.
In the testimony Wednesday, Cohen will tell Congress again that he kept working on the Trump Tower project in Moscow well into the campaign and did not stop in January 2016 as he had originally told lawmakers. Trump has insisted he had no dealings in Russia during the campaign.
“In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing,” Cohen plans to say.
“In his way, he was telling me to lie.”
Trump lied about the real estate deal because he did not expect to win the election and because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars from the project, according to Cohen’s statement.
Cohen will state that he is sorry for what he calls his misplaced loyalty.
“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Cohen will say, according to the statement.
He will also state that Trump had advanced knowledge through longtime adviser Roger Stone that WikiLeaks planned to publish hacked emails from the Clinton campaign.
Cohen will testify that Trump, when he learned this from Stone, said “Wouldn’t that be great?“
Cohen will state that he does not have direct evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Clinton but that he has suspicions.
Trump has repeatedly denied any prior knowledge of a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in New York during which a representative of Russia’s government offering dirt on Clinton met with Donald Trump Jr and senior campaign officials.
Cohen said that in 2017, as he read media coverage of the meeting, “something clicked in my mind.”
He said he then recalled a meeting with Trump in early June 2016 in which Trump Jr walked into the room, approached his father and said in a low voice “the meeting is all set.”
“I remember Trump saying, ‘OK, good... Let me know.’“
Cohen said Trump had always told him Trump Jr. had “the worst judgment of anyone in the world.” Cohen said he thought the son would never set up a big meeting on his own and without first checking with his father.
“I also knew that nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign, without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval. So, I concluded that Don Jr. was referring to that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting about dirt on Hillary with the Russian representative,” Cohen’s statement says.
On race, Cohen said America has seen Trump woo white supremacists and bigots but that in private “he is even worse.”
“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States,” Cohen will state, according to the statement.
“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid. And yet I continued to work for him.”
Wednesday’s hearing will take place while Trump is in Hanoi for a nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
CNN reported that Trump plans to watch the broadcast in between negotiating sessions.
Girding for a fresh political assault on the president, Republicans focused on damage control, pointing out that Cohen is headed to prison for three years for his crimes and labelling him a convicted liar.
“Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements. Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same,” Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said from Hanoi.
“It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word.”

Topics: Michael Cohen US Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Michael Cohen, Trump’s loyal fixer turned tell-all accuser
0
World
Prosecutors seek prison time for Cohen, detail Manafort’s alleged lies in Russia probe

Latest updates

Fire at main train station in Cairo causes deaths, injuries: Security source, local media
0
China eyes bans for rogue scientists after gene-editing uproar
0
Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
0
Russia, Syria call on US troops to leave Syria
0
Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.