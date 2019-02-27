You are here

  At least 20 killed as train crashes in Cairo station, erupting in ball of flames
At least 20 killed as train crashes in Cairo station, erupting in ball of flames

a fireball ripped through Egypt's Ramses Station as a highspeed train smashed into a metal barrier killing at least 25 people and injuring 50 on Wednesday. (AFP)
Security forces and onlookers gather at the scene of a fiery train crash at the Egyptian capital Cairo's main railway station on February 27, 2019. (AFP)
Fire fighters and onlookers gather at the scene of a fiery train crash at the Egyptian capital Cairo's main railway station on February 27, 2019. (AFP)
Fire fighters and onlookers gather at the scene of a fiery train crash at the Egyptian capital Cairo's main railway station on February 27, 2019. (AFP)
a fireball ripped through Egypt’s Ramses Station as a highspeed train smashed into a metal barrier killing at least 25 people and injuring 50 on Wednesday. (AFP)
a fireball ripped through Egypt’s Ramses Station as a highspeed train smashed into a metal barrier killing at least 25 people and injuring 50 on Wednesday. (AFP)
a fireball ripped through Egypt’s Ramses Station as a highspeed train smashed into a metal barrier killing at least 25 people and injuring 50 on Wednesday. (AFP)
At least 20 killed as train crashes in Cairo station, erupting in ball of flames

  50 people were also reported to be injured
  There was a blast when a train rammed into a steel barrier at Ramses station
CAIRO: Egypt's prosecutor general says an investigation has determined that the deadly locomotive accident in Cairo's main train station was triggered by a fight between two train conductors.

Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek said the conductor of the railcar that rammed into a station barrier Wednesday and caused a huge explosion and fire had left the vehicle without putting on its brakes.

He said the driver left to fight with another conductor who had blocked his way with the railcar he was driving.

"The driver left the railcar without taking any measures to brake it," Sadek said in a statement.

Health officials say at least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured in the crash and ensuing fire.The moment a fireball ripped through Egypt’s Ramses Station as a highspeed train smashed into a metal barrier killing at least 20 people and injuring 50 on Wednesday was captured on video.

In a video released on social media commuters can be seen walking around and then moments later people are seen running for their lives as the ball of flames erupts through the air.

In a section of the video that Arab News deemed too distressing to show, a woman can be seen fleeing, her clothes and hair on fire – it is not know what happened to her.

Dozens of people were injured when the train smashed into a steel barrier, erupting into a ball of flames at Ramses station in central Cairo. Egypt's health ministry said the number killed was 20 but Associated Press reported that the death toll was at least 25.

Egypt’s Minister of Transport, Hesham Arafat resigned later the same day.

Social media footage showed images of people fleeing and what appeared to be burnt corpses strewn across the platform and railway track below.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising high above the area as the flames engulfed the station platform.

 

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived at the scene and pledged in a statement to reporters to investigate and hold those responsible for any negligence to account. 

The transportation minister and governor of Cairo were also at the scene. 

Railway operations were immediately stopped after the incident but returned to full operation at 10:42 a.m. (GMT).

Dozens of people are being treated in hospital

Security sources said there was no indication that the crash was deliberate.

Eyewitness Ibrahim Hussein said: "I saw a man pointing from the locomotive as it entered the platform, and screaming 'There are no brakes, there are no brakes’ before he jumped out of the locomotive. And I don’t know what happened to him."

Bystander Mina Ghaly added: "I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier ... Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.

"I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred."

Ahmed Abdeltawab said the platform had been crowded with people waiting for another train.

"The fire overwhelmed them and they ran while they were on fire until they fell metres from incident," he said. "The scene was terrifying."

Several witnesses said they had seen fire coming out of the train's engine before it crashed, causing an explosion and fires inside the station.

Student Ali Ramadan said he had suffered burns and injured his foot when he ran into a concrete bench on the crowded platform

"I don't know when these train accidents will end ... They told us they got millions of dollars' worth of new locomotives and trains, and people are still dying because of train accidents."

(With Reuters)

Topics: Egypt

US-backed forces evacuate families before final assault on militants

US-backed forces evacuate families before final assault on militants

  Several thousand people are believed to be holed up in Daesh-controlled territory
  Save the Children said many of the surviving children have witnessed devastating events in recent months
NEAR BAGHOUZ, SYRIA: US-backed forces in eastern Syria scrambled on Wednesday to extract more families from the last sliver of Daesh’s proto-state before delivering a final blow to holdout militants.

Several thousand people — fighters and their relatives — are believed to be holed up in the last pocket of territory controlled by Daesh, barely half-a-square kilometer near the Iraqi border.

The so-called Daesh is only days away from dying in a tiny village few Syrians had ever heard of until recently.

Thousands of its last denizens, many of them women and children, have been pouring out of the riverside hamlet of Baghouz in recent days, posing a huge humanitarian challenge for the Kurdish fighters leading the operation.

Survivors of the months-old siege spilling out of the double-trailer trucks that transported them out of Baghouz tell harrowing tales of starvation and many of the evacuees require immediate medical attention. Lines of black-veiled women holding scruffy children and carrying their scant belongings in bags can be seen walking across the plain.

Save the Children said many of the surviving children have witnessed devastating events in recent months and are “showing signs of psychological distress.”

The men are carefully screened by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who have spearheaded the battle against Daesh in Syria, with support from a US-led coalition.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, about 10 percent of the estimated 50,000 people who fled the last militant bastions since December were Daesh members trying to slip back into civilian life.

The diehard militants, among them many foreigners, still clinging to the last patch of the proto-state in Baghouz have also been using civilians as human shields.

Footage captured by the BBC from positions held by Iraqi paramilitary forces across the Euphrates River shows an improvised camp, where what appears to be a militant can be seen running among makeshift tents.

As warplanes fly overhead, a woman is seen collecting water from the river in a plastic jerry can while black men move stealthily among the jumble of minivans and civilian shelters that make any direct airstrike impossible. 

The SDF launched its final offensive against Daesh territorial control in September 2018.

The operation has been deadly and slow, with one top French officer even publishing stinging criticism of the coalition’s reluctance to fully involve its ground forces.

US President Donald Trump announced late last year he was ordering a complete troop pullout from Syria, leading the SDF exposed to Turkish military threats.

A security vacuum could also see a quick resurgence of Daesh, which has lost all its bastions in Syria and Iraq but remains a potent guerrilla force.

Even the US military warned that Daesh could potentially re-establish territorial control in some areas with six months “absent sustained counterterrorism pressure.”

Almost eight years into a conflict that has killed more than 360,000 people, the humanitarian emergency showed no sign of relenting.

With aid agencies struggling to provide basic relief to famished civilians evacuated from the remote Baghouz area, Save the Children highlighted the trauma the youngest among them had suffered.

The children who fled Daesh-held areas were “likely to have witnessed acts of brutality and lived under intense bombardment and deprivation in the last enclave held by the group,” the British charity said.

One of the children cited in the report was an 11-year-old named Mai.

“I always tried not to look when there were beheadings. I would hide behind my mum,” she was quoted as saying.

The charity stressed much more needed to be done to help these children.

“That includes funding and access for case management and protective services, and for foreign children repatriation to their countries of origin,” said Save the Children’s Syria response director, Sonia Khush.

The local Kurdish administration is struggling to cope with the humanitarian burden and has repeatedly urged the world to step up its aid effort.

The countries of origin of detained militants are reluctant to repatriate them, fearful of the impact such returns could have on security and on public opinion.

Topics: US-backed forces Deir Ezzor Syria Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

