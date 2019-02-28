You are here

Off the rails: Egypt's deadly record of train accidents

CAIRO: The train accident in Cairo’s Ramses Station on Wednesday is just the latest in a long list of major railway disasters in Egypt that have caused hundreds of  deaths in recent decades. 

And while the cause of the most recent accident remains uncertain, people at the site of the crash appeared to be frustrated at the government’s failure to revamp the railway network.

“Is my fate to die (on the tracks)? It happens all the time ... what do the authorities do?” asked a man travelling from the Upper Egyptian province of Minya.

His comments speak to a larger frustration. 

Egyptians have long complained that the government has failed to deal with chronic transport problems in the country, where roads are as poorly maintained as railway lines, and fatal train accidents are a common occurrence. 

Figures from the official statistics agency show that there were 1,657 train accidents in 2017, up from 1,249 in 2016.

Trains are a vital component of the average Egyptian’s transportation, with 1.4 million passengers traveling by rail every day. The country’s railway lines stretch over 9,570 km through 705 passenger stations.

Egypt was the second country in the world after England to introduce the railway, and the first to do so in Africa and the Middle East. 

Construction began on July 12, 1851, with a line between Alexandria and Kafr Eassa beginning operations in 1854. Cairo’s Railway Museum, which opened near the Ramses Station in 1933 and was revamped in 2017, tells the story of this proud history.

So what went wrong with the region’s oldest rail system? Officials often blame the network’s poor maintenance on decades of negligence and a lack of funds.

Major train accidents date back to at least the 1990s. For instance, in December 1995, 75 people were killed when a train crashed into the back of another train.

The worst accident in Egypt’s history happened in February 2002 in El-Ayyat, 70 km south of Cairo, when a train traveling from Cairo to Luxor caught fire and travelled for 9 km before it was halted. While the death toll was placed at 383, some say it could have run as high as 1,000.

The last major incident occurred in August 2017, when two passenger trains collided near Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing more than 40 people and injuring scores.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called for a revamp of the national rail system, and during the past four years, the state has made various renovations to the railway lines, costing more than 300 million Egyptian pounds ($17 million). 

Last year, Egypt signed a deal for new passenger coaches worth $1.14 billion with a Russian-Hungarian consortium; the previous year it signed a $575-million deal with General Electric to buy 100 locomotives.

After Wednesday’s accident, the government was quick to respond. El-Sisi called on his government to carry out an investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.

Iraq doctors say vendettas threaten their lives as they save others

BAGHDAD: In Iraq, medicine is a matter of life or death — not just for patients, but for doctors facing threats by vengeful relatives and emigrating en masse.
Shaymaa Al-Kamali, a family physician in Baghdad, said her problems began when she barred a patient’s father from staying in the hospital after visiting hours.
Furious and carrying arms, their relatives stormed her clinic in protest, and she had to flee through a service entrance.
“I took off my doctor’s coat and ran out with a colleague. We got into a taxi as if I was his wife and not a doctor like him,” Kamali told AFP.
“I didn’t go back to work for ten days.”
Doctors, nurses, and other health workers across Iraq say they regularly risk being physically harassed, verbally threatened, and even kidnapped while on the job.
They blame this on the longstanding tradition of personal gun ownership in Iraq, a country ravaged by decades of violence.
And because of the retaliatory form of justice relied on by tribes — which often trumps federal law — some doctors had to pay as much as $45,000 to settle vendettas with patients’ families, said Kamali.
As a result of this violent and chaotic situation, many doctors have opted to leave Iraq for safer hospitals abroad — something 32-year-old Kamali is herself increasingly considering.
Of the 348 doctors who graduated with her in 2009 from medical school 285 have already left the country “mainly because of these assaults,” she said.

“These kinds of attacks are a common occurrence in every Iraqi province,” said Sahar Mawlud, pharmacist and deputy health director in Salaheddin province.
“Sometimes, patients are already dying by the time they arrive to the hospital. But when they die, their families accuse medics of not doing their jobs,” she told AFP.
In the northern province of Kirkuk a health worker was physically assaulted while treating a critically ill 70-year-old in February, according to the World Health Organization.
“Such attacks constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” warned Adham Rashad Ismail, the head of WHO in Iraq.
And further south in oil-rich Basra, gastroenterologist Hussein Uday said doctors, particularly those specializing in cardiac surgery or neurology, were emigrating in droves pushed by “fear” of reprisals.
In total, around 20,000 doctors have fled Iraq in the last 15 years, according to a joint study conducted by the International Committee for the Red Cross, Iraq’s health ministry and other medical organizations.
It found 70 percent of Iraqi health personnel are considering emigrating out of fear of reprisals, kidnapping or killing.
“Iraq is left facing a vast shortage of doctors,” said health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr.
In 2017, there were just nine doctors for every 10,000 people in Iraq, or three times less than in neighboring Kuwait and two times less that conflict-ridden Libya, said the WHO.
But the problem facing the health sector goes beyond staffing woes.
Iraq’s health infrastructure was ravaged by back-to-back conflicts and more than a decade of international sanctions until the US-led invasion against Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Sectarian violence followed, culminating in the three-year battle against the Daesh group that ended in 2017.

Those difficult years shattered Iraq’s reputation as a medical hub in the region, and there is no more striking example of that fall than Baghdad’s Medical City.
The health complex was one of the most advanced in the region in the 1970s, but its clinics are now shockingly short on equipment and medicine, and its buildings falling into disrepair.
ICRC chief Peter Maurer said pressure on doctors was gutting the basic tenets of the medical profession.
“We are concerned not only by direct attacks on the medical installations,” he said during a recent trip to Iraq.
“We are also concerned about tribalism and sectarianism entering the basic Hippocratic Oath of treating patients equally, depending on the seriousness and the urgency of the illness and not depending on the origin, or the ethnic belonging or the faith of a person or group,” he added.
Doctors are so afraid for their safety, they are taking to the streets to demand a 2013 law allowing health workers to carry arms inside their workplace be activated.
“This is a necessary law. It’s for self-defense,” said Abdulamir Al-Shammary, head of Iraq’s doctors syndicate.
Some lawmakers have proposed including crimes against doctors under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law, which could bring the death penalty.
“There is no rule of law. Here, it’s the law of the jungle” that prevails, Kamali said.
But even so, she and other doctors continue to go to work, hoping hospitals would remain havens for saving lives.

