Libya rivals agree to hold polls: UN

Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj met with eastern commander Haftar in the UAE. (File/AFP)
  • Libya has been torn between rival administrations and a myriad of militias
  • Unity government leader Fayez Al-Sarraj met Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi
TRIPOLI: The head of Libya’s internationally recognized government and a military strongman who backs a rival administration in the country’s east have met and agreed to hold elections, the United Nations said Thursday.
Unity government leader Fayez Al-Sarraj met Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, where they agreed “on the need to end the transitional phase through general elections and on ways to preserve the stability of #Libya and unify its institutions,” the UN’s Libya mission UNSMIL tweeted.
Libya has been torn between rival administrations and a myriad of militias since the NATO-backed overthrow and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Chief among them are Sarraj’s Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, and an administration based in the east and backed by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army.
The leaders had agreed to a Paris-brokered deal in May 2018 to hold a nationwide election by the end of the year.
But instability, territorial disputes and divisions in the oil-rich country delayed those plans.
Talks in Italy in November laid bare deep divisions between the key power brokers, with some delegates refusing to sit side by side and Haftar snubbing the main conference to organize separate talks with international leaders.
United Nations envoy Ghassan Salame told the UN Security Council last month that he was planning to organize a national conference inside Libya within weeks to pave the way for elections.
But analysts have warned that the UN’s efforts could be threatened after Haftar’s forces launched an offensive into the south in mid-January, aimed at rooting out “terrorists” and foreign fighters.
The LNA already controls vital oil installations in Libya’s east.
Powerful Tripoli-based militias have condemned Haftar’s operation as a power grab, although the GNA itself has not been as explicit in its opposition.

Libya

Israel hits back after UN's accusation of possible war crimes in Gaza

  • According to the UN probe, there is evidence that Israel committed crimes against humanity in responding to 2018 protests in Gaza
  • The commission said it conducted 325 interviews with victims, witnesses and other sources
JERUSALEM: Israel rejected as a “theater of the absurd” on Thursday a UN report that accused its forces of possible war crimes in killing scores of Palestinians during Gaza border protests last year.
Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the UN Human Rights Council had “produced another hostile, mendacious and slanted report against the State of Israel ... No one can deny Israel the right of self-defense and the obligation to defend its citizens and borders from violent attacks.”
According to the UN probe, there is evidence that Israel committed crimes against humanity in responding to 2018 protests in Gaza, as snipers targeted people clearly identifiable as children, health workers and journalists.
“Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity,” the chair of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Santiago Canton, said in a statement.
The inquiry, set up by the UN Human Rights Council, investigated possible violations from the start of the protests on March 30, 2018 through to December 31.
“More than 6,000 unarmed demonstrators were shot by military snipers, week after week at the protest sites,” it said.
“The Commission found reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli snipers shot at journalists, health workers, children and persons with disabilities, knowing they were clearly recognizable as such,” it said.
The investigators specified that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli troops killed and injured Palestinians “who were neither directly participating in hostilities, nor posing an imminent threat.”
The UN team also dismissed claims by Israel that the protests were aimed to conceal acts of terrorism.
“The demonstrations were civilian in nature, with clearly stated political aims,” the statement said.
“Despite some acts of significant violence, the Commission found that the demonstrations did not constitute combat or military campaigns.”
The commission said it conducted 325 interviews with victims, witnesses and other sources, while reviewing more than 8,000 documents.
Investigators looked at drone footage and other audiovisual material, the commission said.
“The Israeli authorities did not respond to repeated requests by the Commission for information and access to Israel and to the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the report said.

