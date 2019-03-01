You are here

Major new Saudi tourism project to get underway

Al Baha in southern Saudi Arabia is one of the favorite destination of holidaymakers in the Kingdom. (SPA)
The Al-Haqu heritage site in the southern region of Jazan. (SPA)
The beautiful Alkhobar Corniche Mosque at sunrise. (Shutterstock)
  • Initiative to play a key role in developing the sector and providing jobs in the process
RIYADH: A major initiative mapping out 11 key tourism seasons for Saudi Arabia has been launched by government officials.

The “Saudi Seasons 2019” program, announced by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), aims to target cultural, sporting, historical and other attractions in the Kingdom likely to draw large numbers of visitors. 

It is hoped the experimental project will provide the road map for future tourism strategies and help to create new job opportunities.

The first of the 11 seasons will focus on the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and is scheduled to get underway in mid-March. Other tourism drives will center on the holy month of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr, the cities of Jeddah and Taif, Eid Al-Adha, National Day, the capital Riyadh, Ad Diriyah, Al-Ula, and Hail.

The “Saudi Seasons 2019” initiative is the culmination of collaboration that has been going on since mid-2018 between several Saudi government departments under the leadership of a higher committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The main government bodies that have worked together to draw up the program are the Ministry of Culture, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Sports Authority, and the Saudi Exhibition and Convention Bureau.

The first year of the project includes several programs designed to promote Saudi regions and cities with special cultural, tourist and historical features. Sporting and recreational events will be highlighted too, along with high-quality services such as accommodation and transportation in the targeted centers.

Tourism seasons for 2020 will be announced at the end of this year.

President of the SCTH, Ahmad Al-Khateeb, said the “Saudi Seasons 2019” initiative would play a key role in developing the Kingdom’s tourism sector, providing temporary and permanent jobs in the process.

He said the country was rich with important tourist assets including stunning natural landscapes, original Arab culture, prominent historical sites and well-developed infrastructures.

The commission also announced the launch of an electronic platform to provide visitors with information about the 11 seasons, the events taking place and how to book tickets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism Vision 2030

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

Maj. Gen. Atiya Al-Malki speaking at the JCCI forum. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

  • Fraction of military spending is within Kingdom
  • Local factories produce high quality goods, says ministry official
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense is to strengthen partnerships with local factories to ensure they are involved in ministry projects, a government official said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Atiyah Al-Malki, from the Defense Ministry, was speaking at a specialist conference focusing on the Kingdom’s potential as a leading industrial power and global logistics platform.

He told delegates that there was no clear plan to make deals with local factories and, for that reason, the ministry had set up committees to link its demands with what local factories could produce. 

“Following the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030 (reform plan), the Ministry of Defense has revised its regulations and policies to support our local industry. Currently, foreign investors could make deals with the ministry only if they committed to localization rules. They are being asked about the local factories they will work with and the local products they will get.

“We have factories that can produce high quality, competitive products as those that can be imported. Their prices of these products are also competitive.”

Saudi Arabia wants to manufacture half of its military needs within the Kingdom to create more job opportunities for locals and keep more resources in the country.

Although the Kingdom is the world’s third biggest military spender, just 2 percent of its spending is within Saudi Arabia, according to the reform plan. “The national defense industrial sector is limited to only seven companies and two research centers. Our aim is to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030,” it says.

Al-Malki said that local factories, of which there are an estimated 600, had produced around 350 million parts to international standards.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Defense Ministry

