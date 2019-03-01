Saudi Arabia ‘deploys all efforts’ to fight corruption, attorney general says

You are here

RIYADH: Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab has said that the Kingdom has deployed all efforts to fight corruption, in accordance with the provisions and regulations of Islamic law (Shariah).

During his regular meeting with service chiefs of corruption cases, Al-Mua’jab noted these departments’ achievements, which had an influence on preserving integrity, promoting confidence and transparency in all procedures undertaken. 

“The attorney general’s office has gained the trust of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who have constantly supported the office and the procedures it has taken to combat and eliminate corruption,” he said. “The office issued royal decree No. 24242 on Feb. 6, 2018, which approves establishing departments specialized in corruption cases at the attorney general’s office and undertaking the investigation and prosecution of those cases, and these departments are directly linked to the attorney general. This shows the responsibility the attorney general’s office has been entrusted with.”

“This great task of fighting and eradicating corruption is the essence of the work that you were entrusted with and the mission we have been assigned to achieve with dedication and competence,” he said. 

He said that everyone knew of the efforts of the attorney general’s office in fighting corruption, which have been acclaimed by the international community. 

Al-Mua’jab also requested dedication and diligence to complete investigation procedures with competence and efficiency to meet the expectations of the leadership in eradicating this menace, in accordance with high-accuracy plans and strategies and in conformity with Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

Maj. Gen. Atiya Al-Malki speaking at the JCCI forum. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

  • Fraction of military spending is within Kingdom
  • Local factories produce high quality goods, says ministry official
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense is to strengthen partnerships with local factories to ensure they are involved in ministry projects, a government official said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Atiyah Al-Malki, from the Defense Ministry, was speaking at a specialist conference focusing on the Kingdom’s potential as a leading industrial power and global logistics platform.

He told delegates that there was no clear plan to make deals with local factories and, for that reason, the ministry had set up committees to link its demands with what local factories could produce. 

“Following the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030 (reform plan), the Ministry of Defense has revised its regulations and policies to support our local industry. Currently, foreign investors could make deals with the ministry only if they committed to localization rules. They are being asked about the local factories they will work with and the local products they will get.

“We have factories that can produce high quality, competitive products as those that can be imported. Their prices of these products are also competitive.”

Saudi Arabia wants to manufacture half of its military needs within the Kingdom to create more job opportunities for locals and keep more resources in the country.

Although the Kingdom is the world’s third biggest military spender, just 2 percent of its spending is within Saudi Arabia, according to the reform plan. “The national defense industrial sector is limited to only seven companies and two research centers. Our aim is to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030,” it says.

Al-Malki said that local factories, of which there are an estimated 600, had produced around 350 million parts to international standards.
 

