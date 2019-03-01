At least 84 die fleeing Daesh in Deir Ezzor in east Syria: UN

You are here

Young childrn look at a member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after leaving the Islamic State (IS) group's last holdout of Baghouz, in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province on February 27, 2019. (AFP)
  • There are reports of 175 children having been hospitalised malnutrition
  • Some 13,000 people fled Deir Ezzor last week
GENEVA: At least 84 people, two thirds of them children, have died since December on their way to Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria after fleeing Daesh in the Deir Ezzor region, the United Nations said on Friday.
"There are reports of 175 children having been hospitalised due to medical symptoms from severe acute malnutrition," Jens Laerke, spokesman of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), also told a news briefing, citing reports from UN agencies and aid groups on the ground.
Some 13,000 people fled Deir Ezzor last week, many of them arriving at al-Hol, and the exodus continues on what is a "long and very tiring journey", he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian military says the Syrian government is sending convoys to evacuate a refugee camp in southern Syria where tens of thousands suffer from lack of food and medical supplies.
Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said the Syrian convoys are heading on Friday to the Rukban camp and urged the U.S. military in the area to secure its safe passage. Russia has blamed the US for failing to provide normal conditions in the camp, which is home to about 40,000 people.
Mizintsev says the US military would bear "full responsibility for the safe passage" of convoys through its zone of control.
The Russian military said it will work together with the Syrian army to escort the convoys as they head to temporary accommodation centers for refugees established in several Syrian provinces.

Thousands protest president fifth term bid in Algiers

  • Thousands are protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term
  • “Regime murderers,” the demonstrators chanted
ALGIERS: Thousands of people took to the streets of Algeria’s capital Friday to protest against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in power, a AFP journalists reported.
“Regime murderers,” the demonstrators chanted as police used tear gas to prevent crowds from reaching a central square.

