Tens of thousands of Algerians call on Bouteflika to step down

Riot police officers detain a man protesting in Algiers against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule. (Reuters)riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1, 2019. REUTER
Riot police clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term. (Reuters)
Demonstrators gather during a protest to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Tens of thousands of Algerians call on Bouteflika to step down

  About a dozen people wounded in Algiers after being hit by batons, tear gas grenades and stones
  Other rallies were held in Algeria's second and third cities, Oran and Constantine
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
ALGIERS: Tens of thousands of people in cities across Algeria called on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to leave office on Friday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations there since the Arab Spring eight years ago.
The protests were mostly peaceful but as crowds receded by late afternoon, scuffles broke out in the capital Algiers between police and protesters near the presidential palace, witnesses said.
On person died during a stampede, an informed source said. Local media said it was a 60-year old man who had collapsed but no more details were immediately available.
Several protesters and policemen were wounded during clashes in Algiers, state televison said, without giving further details.
Earlier a sea of people, young and old, had thronged the streets after Friday prayers, chanting “Bye, bye Bouteflika!” and “Peaceful! Peaceful!.” Many were draped in the Algerian flag and carried placards and banners.
Large scale demonstrations — rarely seen in Algeria — against plans for Bouteflika to seek a fifth term in power in April elections began a week ago but Friday saw the biggest turnout yet.
The 81-year-old suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been seen in public only a few times since. His re-election bid stoked resentment among Algerians who believe he is not fit to lead.
“Look at the Algerian youth, all they are demanding is a valid president who can talk to the people,” said Hamdane Salim, a 45-year-old public sector worker. “Twenty years are enough,” said Khadidja, a woman accompanied by her husband and children.
Among the crowd was Djamila Bouhired, 83, a heroine of the 1954-1962 independence war against France, who told reporters: “I’m happy to be here.”
After hours of marching, many protesters began walking home but some stayed on, dancing and singing.
“This is a celebration, not a protest. We are celebrating Algeria’s rebirth,” said Ali Selmi. “It’s like the end of a football match and Algeria won 3-0.”
Mohammed Saadi, another young man, said: “Our battle will continue until we win.”
Later Reuters TV footage showed police in riot gear and protesters facing off on a street near the presidential palace swathed in tear gas. Witnesses said clashes resulted in injuries on both sides.
Large crowds also gathered in the cities of Oran, Constantine, Setif, Tizi Ouzou and Bouira, residents and local media said.
Bouteflika, who will turn 82 on Saturday, has not directly addressed the protests. The authorities said last he would travel to Geneva for unspecified medical checks, although there was no official confirmation he had traveled.
Local television stations reported the protests but there was no live coverage. State television and the official news agency APS both provided rare coverage of the march which they said had had been largely peaceful.
State media had on Tuesday started covering the dissent after journalist employees pressured management.

Arab spring
Many Algerians for years avoided politics in public fearing trouble from the omnipresent security services or disillusioned as the country has been run by the same group of veterans since the 1954-1962 independence war with France.
There appeared to be few such inhibitions on Friday.
“People want to overthrow the regime,” some chanted, using a slogan from the 2011 “Arab spring” turmoil which toppled leaders in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia.
Bouteflika himself has ruled since 1999 and stamped out a decade-long Islamist insurgency early in his rule. Many Algerians have long tolerated a political system with little space for dissent as a price to pay for peace and stability.
But the new protest waves appears to have broken the long taboo on public discussion of politics.
According to Bouteflika’s opponents, there is no evidence he is fit enough to lead the country and that it is being ruled in his name by advisers. Authorities say he retains a firm grip on public affairs despite the rarity of his appearances.
A weak and divided opposition faces high hurdles in mounting an electoral challenge. Since the long-ruling FLN party again picked Bouteflika as its presidential candidate, several parties, trade unions and business groups have endorsed him.
Lower oil prices in recent years have damaged Algeria’s economy, rekindling discontent and making it more difficult to buy off dissent, as in 2011, when authorities expanded a welfare state. 

Topics: Algiers

Kurdish fighters begin final assault to wipe out Daesh ‘caliphate’

A few dozen women, children and elderly men were evacuated from Baghouz on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 02 March 2019
Reuters
AFP
Kurdish fighters begin final assault to wipe out Daesh 'caliphate'

  Facing airstrikes from the US-led coalition, Daesh fighters who have been besieged for weeks are unlikely to resist for long
Updated 02 March 2019
Reuters AFP
DEIR EZZOR: Kurdish-led troops launched a final assault on Friday against diehard Daesh fighters clinging to the last sliver of their “caliphate” in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resumed their offensive after plucking a last batch of civilians from the riverside village of Baghouz where the militants are holed up.

“Nothing remains in Baghouz except for terrorists. The battle ... will not end until the elimination of Daesh and the liberation of the village,” SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said. “We expect a fierce and heavy battle.”

A few dozen women, children and elderly men were evacuated from Baghouz on Friday and taken by truck to a screening center. Their number was in sharp decline from the thousands who had been pouring out of the Daesh-held pocket in recent days.

Wearing an orange hoodie and a long beige raincoat, one man knelt on the rocky ground, surrounded by armed SDF fighters. Other men were patted down and had their belongings searched.

Facing airstrikes from the US-led coalition, Daesh fighters who have been besieged for weeks are unlikely to resist for long. The SDF expects to declare victory in one week.

The Daesh enclave at Baghouz, a tiny pocket on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, is the last populated territory held by the militants, who have been steadily driven by an array of enemies from swaths of land they once held.

Nevertheless, the group remains a security threat, using guerrilla tactics and holding some territory in a remote area west of the Euphrates.

Topics: Syria

