Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship

A photograph circulated by the US State Department's Twitter account to announce a $1 million USD reward for Al-Qaeda key leader Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is seen March 1, 2019. (State Department/Reuters)
Arab News
  • The US State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information on Hamza bin Laden
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of dead Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden, who is thought to be about 30, had his citizenship removed on Feb. 22, the official gazette Umm Al-Qura said on Friday.

The US State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million on Thursday for information leading “to the identification or location in any country” of bin Laden, who it described as a key Al-Qaeda leader.

“Since at least August 2015, he has released audio and video messages on the internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies,” the department said.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011. Hamza was thought to be under house arrest in Iran at the time, and documents recovered from the compound suggested attempts to reunite him with his father.

Hamza was introduced by the new Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in an audio message in 2015. He has called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals and threatened to take revenge against the US for his father’s killing, the State Department said in 2017 when it designated him as a global terrorist.

He also threatened to target Americans abroad and urged Saudi tribes to unite with Yemen’s Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to fight against Saudi Arabia, it said.

Bin Laden’s whereabouts have been the subject of speculation for years, with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iran.

 

Topics: Osama bin Laden hamza bin laden Al-Qaeda

Saudi Arabia steps up tourism push with new visas

Saudi embassies and consulates will be able to issue the visas within 24 hours of receiving a request
Arab News
Saudi Arabia steps up tourism push with new visas

  • The Kingdom is hoping to increase the number of foreign visitors, as well as encourage domestic tourism and create jobs for young Saudis
Arab News
RIYADH: Tourists will be offered special “event” visas to visit Saudi Arabia as part of plans by the Kingdom to become a major global entertainment destination.
The new one-off visas will allow foreign visitors to choose from the growing number of sporting, entertainment and business attractions available in the country.
Announcing the new visa category on Thursday, the Saudi Cabinet said embassies and consulates will be able to issue the visas within 24 hours of receiving a request.
Under the visa upgrade, the Kingdom’s General Investment Authority, General Sports Authority and General Entertainment Authority will provide the Foreign Affairs Ministry and state security with details of events at least two months beforehand. The details will then be included in the visa system.
Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars in sports and entertainment as it seeks to reform and diversify its economy, part of a wide-ranging Vision 2030 program introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Kingdom is hoping to increase the number of foreign visitors, as well as encourage domestic tourism and create jobs for young Saudis.
Formula E motor racing, WWE wrestling and world title boxing events have also been added to the country’s sporting calendar in the past 12 months.
Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said earlier this year that infrastructure investments in the next decade would reach SR240 billion ($64 billion) and would contribute SR18 billion to the country’s economy and generate 224,000 new jobs by 2030.

Topics: Saudi tourism and investment Saudi Arabia Al-Ula Madain Saleh Vision 2030 SaudiVision2030

