Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of dead Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden, who is thought to be about 30, had his citizenship removed on Feb. 22, the official gazette Umm Al-Qura said on Friday.

The US State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million on Thursday for information leading “to the identification or location in any country” of bin Laden, who it described as a key Al-Qaeda leader.

“Since at least August 2015, he has released audio and video messages on the internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies,” the department said.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011. Hamza was thought to be under house arrest in Iran at the time, and documents recovered from the compound suggested attempts to reunite him with his father.

Hamza was introduced by the new Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in an audio message in 2015. He has called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals and threatened to take revenge against the US for his father’s killing, the State Department said in 2017 when it designated him as a global terrorist.

He also threatened to target Americans abroad and urged Saudi tribes to unite with Yemen’s Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to fight against Saudi Arabia, it said.

Bin Laden’s whereabouts have been the subject of speculation for years, with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iran.