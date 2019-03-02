You are here

Roger Federer wins in Dubai to claim 100th career title

Roger Federer became the second male tennis player to win 100 career titles with his win in Dubai on Saturday. (Reuters)
Roger Federer became the second male tennis player to win 100 career titles with his win in Dubai on Saturday. (AFP)
DUBAI: Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer's staggering list of achievements in tennis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Jimmy Connors is the other male player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.
By beating a player nearly half his age in just 69 minutes, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan — when he was 19.
Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.
"It's an absolute dream come true right now," Federer said on the court.
As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight wins at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals titles and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks — including 237 straight.
In a battle of the generations, Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.
Federer broke serve in the first game and took the first set on his fourth set point.
The second set was more even, but Tsitsipas made the first big mistake in dumping an easy shot into the net to loose serve for 5-4. Federer held serve to love to join Connors in the century club.

GROS ISLET, St Lucia: Chris Gayle struck a brutal 77 as West Indies crushed England to win the fifth and final one-day international by seven wickets to clinch a 2-2 draw in the series on Saturday.
The home team won the toss, electing to field first on a bouncy wicket, and Oshane Thomas proved the star of the bowling show. The paceman took a career-best 5-21 as England were skittled out for 113 in only 28.1 overs, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales joint top-scoring with 23 apiece.
The tourists lost their last five wickets for two runs as they collapsed to their lowest 50-over total against West Indies.
West Indies then rushed to their target in just 12.1 overs with veteran opener Gayle lashing nine sixes and five fours in a swashbuckling 27-ball innings.
The third match of the series was abandoned as a draw without a ball being bowled.

