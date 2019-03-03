Global donors pledge $1.8bn as Jordan goes through economic transition

You are here

﻿

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with greets King Abdullah II of Jordan inside 10 Downing Street in London on February 28, 2019, at the beginning of their meeting. (AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) poses for a photograph with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan (L), Queen Rania of Jordan (2nd L) and King Abdullah II of Jordan (2nd R) and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (R), during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London, on February 28, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 March 2019
SARAH GLUBB
0

LONDON: Jordan will introduce a slew of economic reforms to help its subsidy-supported economy escape the crippling burden of taking in more than a million refugees.
But planners must ensure that well-meaning policies do not punish the people they aim to protect, warn analysts. 
International donors last week pledged over $1.8 billion as part of the London Initiative at the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference, hosted by the UK government. Britain also announced it was underwriting a $250 million World Bank loan to make it easier for Jordan to borrow at lower interest rates. 
“We at the UN would like to be part of this journey and partner with the private sector to generate even more investments for the Jordanian economy,” said Nikolaj Gilbert, director of Partnerships Practice Group at the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).
“Jordan is at a transition point and it’s economy has been growing steadily for the past couple of years but now there is a huge growth potential,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said that the UN and UNOPS will help bring in investments into Jordan by introducing de-risking projects and help convince institutional investors that Jordan is the place to go because the workforce is extremely capable and qualified.
“Beyond that we are also doing ICT projects and empowering women through training programs for start-ups, where the women in Jordan can also help to create a positive change in the Jordanian economy,” he said.
UNOPS helps Jordan’s government and its international partners to respond to the impact of the Syrian crisis.
Jordan’s economy has been battered by the fallout from conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq. The country has taken in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and has the second-highest share of refugees compared to population in the world.
At the same time, tax hikes introduced to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets to reduce Jordan’s debt burden have triggered widespread protests.
Now the country is picking up the pace of reform, according to information minister Jumana Ghuneimat.
“We have a program with the World Bank for the next five years to implement many reforms and steps to remove the challenges that are facing investment in Jordan and provide a friendly investment environment to have growth in the future and to build a real opportunity for Jordan,” she said.
Over the past decade, Jordan has pursued a number of sometimes painful structural reforms in education and health, as well as privatization and liberalization. The kingdom has also introduced social protection systems and reformed subsidies, creating the conditions for public-private partnerships in infrastructure and making tax reforms. 
However, further progress is needed so that such reforms lead to concrete outcomes.
The Jordan-World Bank program aims to raise economic participation for women, reduce the cost of fuel and make the Jordanian economy more competitive in the region. 
“We want to tell the international community that Jordan has the capacity and skills to work in the civil sectors and especially in the services sector,” the information minister said.
The World Bank is optimistic about Jordan’s economic future and is committed to the five-year IMF-backed economic consolidation program that includes implementing tough reforms.
“Our engagement with Jordan is a far-reaching, long-haul type of commitment. It aims to frame a new set of reforms that would create jobs,” said Ferid BelHajj, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank.
However, economic analyst Mostafa Al-Bazerghan said Jordan’s economy suffers from many problems and faces challenges associated with the conditions set by the IMF.
“There is the problem of government subsidies for basic goods and fuel, there are also proposals for support from the IMF or loans, but the social situation cannot tolerate the implementation of the IMF’s conditions,” said Al-Bazerghan.
Jordan has youth unemployment of almost 40 percent, possesses few natural resources and is burdened with 1.3 million Syrian refugees on top of the longstanding Palestinian influx.
The World Bank’s BelHajj said that the Jordanian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz, had been courageous in pushing reforms that are not popular, but will transform the Jordanian economy.
“This reform must be carried out because Jordan is an important part of the Middle East economy. It is necessary to reduce the economy’s dependence on government subsidies,” Al-Bazerghan said.
The analyst cited three main priorities — reduction of subsidies, supporting those who are vulnerable to the loss of subsidies and encouraging the private sector to invest.

Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

SANTA MONICA, United States: Uber, the ridesharing behemoth set to launch a stock offering soon, is aiming beyond sharing car rides to becoming the “Amazon of transportation” in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.
Uber laid out its vision of a transformed world of personal mobility as it steered toward a keenly anticipated stock market debut that will follow an initial public offering of shares by US rideshare rival Lyft announced on Friday.
“Cars really were, for us, a kind of starting place,” said transportation policy and research chief Andrew Salzberg at an Uber media event in Santa Monica, California.
“Once we’ve built this platform for mobility there are a whole host of business lines we can build beyond that.”
The Southern California beach city was teeming with electric scooters and bicycles from Uber and rivals that may be checked out with a smartphone app.
“The idea that every time you walk outside there is this electric, fun-to-ride vehicle waiting to take you to your next destination is really incredible,” said Nick Foley, head of product for Jump, the electric bike startup acquired by Uber.
“It’s more than just an app to book a bike; it’s an app where you can have reliable micro mobility booking or a could book a car if the weather isn’t nice.”
Foley believed that a shift to mobility as a smartphone-summoned-service will alter lifestyles as dramatically as did the mass market debut of the automobile.
Combining electric motors with light-weight scooters or bicycles, and having them on streets to be used on demand, provides an ideal method of getting around in traffic-troubled cities, according to Uber.
Electric bicycles and scooters can get people efficiently to destinations in congested downtowns, where they can switch to public transit or car ride sharing at their convenience.
Uber’s effort to be an all-encompassing platform for getting around includes adding e-scooter rival Lime and city transit services to its smartphone application, along with improving features designed to get people to travel together instead of riding solo.
The California-based startup’s collaboration with cities includes sharing anonymous traffic flow data with officials in charge of public transit, bicycle lanes, parking and road planning.
Uber is also integrating transit schedules into its app, and will soon add a way to pay fares as well.
“We can’t really be the Amazon for transportation without the biggest mode of transportation out there, which is public transport,” said Uber transit team leader David Reich.
“The vision is to be an all-in-one app for all your transportation needs.”
If all goes to plan, commuters could ride an e-scooter to a transit station, take a train then grab an e-bike, ride share or e-scooter at the arriving station to complete a journey.
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has made a priority of working with transit agencies, according to Reich.
Jump has leapt into 16 US cities, and planned to expand internationally this year beginning in Europe, according to founder and chief executive Ryan Rzepecki.
“I think we are in year zero of a 10-year, mega-cultural shift,” Rzepecki said.
E-scooters and dockless bikes arriving on streets of US cities have caused complaints, safety concerns, and the need for laws to reign in reckless riding.
“For as much cultural change we have been seeing in cities, I think the pushback has been incredibly low,” Rzepecki said, however.
He was excited to get Jump into Europe, where he felt cities were more inclined to be designed with bicycling in mind.
Uber is also taking to the sky with an Elevate project to have electric aircraft carry people between “skyports,” taking off and landing vertically.
Director of vehicle systems engineering Mark Moore, who spent decades at NASA, joined Uber a little more than two years ago.
“We are one of the very big, bold bets that is coming up with a whole new choice of transportation in cities faced with gridlock really grinding them to a halt,” Moore said of Elevate.
He expected experimental flights next year, with Uber putting Elevate aircraft into service in Dallas, Los Angeles, and a soon-to-be revealed third US city by 2023, pledging to make this an affordable travel option.
“We have zero interest in doing this for the elites,” Moore said.
“This is all about designing a nodal transport system that meets the needs of cities.”
Uber’s platform moves cargo as well as people, with a “Freight” service that connects truckers with shippers in a way similar to how drivers connect with people seeking rides.
Uber is also seeing growing success with an “Eats” service that lets drivers make money delivering meals ordered from restaurants.
Uber is the largest and most prominent of the “sharing economy” startups that are on the cusp of transforming several industries, and its IPO could be a milestone for the trend.
“When Uber goes public it will be a vote of confidence on the sharing economy but also a vote confidence on the company,” said New York University professor Arun Sundararajan.

