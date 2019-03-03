Saudi delegation tours $95 million Maldives mosque

Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will be relentless in its pursuit of a Palestinian state according to 1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs told his Islamic counterparts at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Adel Al-Jubeir headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, which started Friday.

Al-Jubeir emphasized that the Palestinian cause is a priority for the Kingdom and would not rest until the establishment of a Palestinian state.

One of the most important challenges facing the world is terrorism and extremism, he also told fellow delegates, and expressed the Arab group’s disappointment about the continued coup from Iran-backed Houthi militias against Yemen’s legitimate government.

He reiterated the group’s support for the UN special envoy’s efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and said there was also support for efforts to reach a political solution that safeguarded the unity of Syria.

Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries.

He condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Burma, calling upon the international community to stop such practices and give the Muslim minority their rights without discrimination or ethnic classification.

Al-Jubeir met a number of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the session: UAE, Bahrain, Indonesia, Tajikistan, India, Mauritania and Niger among others.