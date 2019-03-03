Saudi delegation tours $95 million Maldives mosque

You are here

RIYADH: The minister of Islamic affairs in the Maldives, Ahmed Zahir Ali, and undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for Islamic affairs, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Samel, visited the construction site of King Salman Mosque — destined to be the biggest mosque in the Maldives — on Saturday.
The mosque is located in the capital Male and, along with the outdoor squares, will accommodate more than 10,000 worshippers.
Al-Samel is visiting the Maldives as it prepares to sign a memorandum of understanding in Islamic affairs with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
The minister’s delegation toured the mosque project, which is viewed as a symbol of the strong relationship between the two countries.
Al-Samel also held a meeting at which plans for the next phase of the project were outlined.
When complete, the six-story mosque will cost around SR356 million ($95.2 million), which will be undertaken by Saudi Arabia.
The site will include multi-purpose halls, an international library, a teaching center and conference hall.
 

