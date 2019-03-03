Saudi Arabia’s message of peace to Beirut forum

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs took part in the Interreligious Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation in the Arab World held in Beirut.
The event, organized by King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, and the Spanish ambassador to Lebanon, Jose Maria de la Ferre.
The ministry’s representative, Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al-Arifi, conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh.
“The ministry’s message, deriving from the Kingdom’s message, focuses on spreading the values of moderation and dialogue to reflect the true image of Islam and renounce violence and hatred,” he said.
Al-Arifi said: “Advocates have a great responsibility toward their countries. Activating their role in society according to the leadership’s directives and to the 2030 Vision’s requirements, helps promotes the values of moderation and dialogue.”
KAICIID was established in 2012 by Saudi Arabia, Austria and Spain, and is based in Vienna.
The center encourages interreligious and intercultural dialogue, promoting the culture of respect for diversity, and consolidating justice and peace between nations and peoples.
