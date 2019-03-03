You are here

  • Home
  • 800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza to perform Umrah
﻿

800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza to perform Umrah

1 / 4
Palestinians Muslim pilgrims sit in a bus at the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on March 3, 2019, before crossing to depart for Makkah to perform umrah. (AFP)
2 / 4
A Palestinian Muslim pilgrim hugs a relative prior to boarding a bus at the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on March 3, 2019, before crossing to depart for Makkah to perform the ritual Umrah pilgrimage for the first time since 2014. (AFP)
3 / 4
Palestinians Muslim pilgrims are led to board a bus at the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on March 3, 2019, before crossing to depart for Makkah to perform the ritual umrah pilgrimage for the first time since 2014. (AFP)
4 / 4
A Palestinian Muslim pilgrim waits for a bus en route to Rafah border between Gaza Strip and Egypt before leaving for umrah, in Gaza City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza to perform Umrah

  • Umrah is the lesser pilgrimage to Makkah that can be completed throughout the year, as opposed to the annual Hajj pilgrimage
  • Security sources on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing confirmed it was the first such permission for umrah since the start of Egyptian military operations in northern Sinai in 2014
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

GAZA CITY: Some 800 Palestinians crossed Sunday from the Gaza Strip into Egypt on the initial stage of a minor pilgrimage to Makkah known as the “umrah,” the first time since 2014 Egyptian authorities have granted visas for such a trip.
The pilgrims left at around dawn and were to be met by buses on the Egyptian side to bring them to Cairo’s airport, from where they would fly to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, said a Palestinian official at the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip.
Fifteen Gazans among the 800 were not authorized to cross, according to a Palestinian security official at Rafah, without providing the reasons.
Security sources on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing confirmed it was the first such permission for the Muslim umrah pilgrimage since the start of Egyptian military operations in northern Sinai in 2014.
Umrah is the lesser pilgrimage to Makkah that can be completed throughout the year, as opposed to the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Around 2,500 pilgrims are authorized annually to leave Gaza via Egypt for the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims must undertake at least once in their lifetime.
Since the overthrow of Islamist president Muhammad Mursi in 2013, Egypt has faced an extremist insurgency in North Sinai.
Last year, Egypt’s military launched a major offensive against the militants, though Cairo has for years considered the entire area a security priority.
Gaza, run by Hamas, has been under an Israeli blockade for more than a decade. Gaza militants and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.
The Rafah crossing with Egypt is the only one out of Gaza not controlled by Israel. It had been largely closed in recent years, but was reopened some 10 months ago.
Around 300 travelers use it daily in either direction, according to figures dating to December provided by the Gisha NGO, which monitors the blockade on Gaza.

Topics: Gaza Umrah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issues more than 4.33 million Umrah visas
0
Saudi Arabia
Ministry: More than 3.8 million Umrah visas issued so far

Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

Updated 03 March 2019
AP
0

Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

  • Cavusoglu said that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians
  • Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency
Updated 03 March 2019
AP
0

ISTANBUL: Afghanistan has given $1 million to the main UN program for Palestinian refugees.
Abdul Rahim Sayed Jan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkey, presented the donation on Sunday to Pierre Krähenbühl, commissioner of the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in an Istanbul ceremony.
Turkey’s foreign minister, who hosted the meeting, congratulated Afghanistan for the donation. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that despite the hardships suffered by the Afghan people, their country has shown “the most beautiful example of international brotherhood with its noble act.”
Cavusoglu added that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians.
Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency.

Topics: Afghanistan UNWRA Palestine

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir
Special 0
Pakistan
US envoy meets top Taliban leader in Doha ahead of formal talks on Afghanistan’s future

Latest updates

800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza to perform Umrah
0
Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians
0
Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her
0
Saab sisters: Stars show up as Lebanese fashion house wows Paris
0
US wants to know if Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down Indian warplane
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.