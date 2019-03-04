You are here

Top Egypt musician sees bright future for a Saudi national orchestra

Egyptian violinist Mahmoud Sorour, left, aims to train 50 Saudi violinists to a level that will allow them to perform at a new opera house in Jeddah. (Supplied photo)
HALA TASHKANDI
  More than 250 people have registered to join music institute so far
  Classes are available to people of all ages and ability levels, although Sorour is most interested in those aged between 10 and 20
HALA TASHKANDI
RIYADH: Famed Egyptian violinist Mahmoud Sorour taught his first official lessons at Riyadh’s music institute on Saturday night. 

The musician, who gained widespread attention in Saudi Arabia from his concerts in the Kingdom last year, has performed alongside regional stars such as Mohammed Abdo, Majid Al-Muhandis, and Rashed Al-Majed. 

At the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sorour aims to train 50 Saudi violinists to a level that will allow them to perform at a new opera house in Jeddah, due to be completed by 2022. 

He set up the institute with support and sponsorship from the Saudi government.

Sorour led three classes on Saturday, with 5 students in each. But these 15 are the first of many. 

The institute has received hundreds of inquiries about lesson availability, particularly from women.

“We have huge plans for the development of the music scene in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “In time, we hope to offer lessons for a variety of other instruments, such as the oud and piano. We’re also working on a professional recording studio and an instrument store as well.”

Students learn to handle the violin, as well as receive instruction on music theory and note-reading, in order to get the most out of their lessons with Sorour. 

The Egyptian’s main focus will be on Arabic music, rather than Western composers. 

“Not only is it easier for the students to start with, but it also pays tribute to our own culture. I myself studied with European or Russian teachers. I want to give my students a more personalized experience than I had.”

Sorour has decades of musical experience and is well-known in the Arab music world. His most recent Saudi performance was at the Winter at Tantora cultural festival, which was held in Al-Ula county and finished last month.

He told Arab News in January that more than 250 people had registered to join the institute and that he expected this number to double. 

Classes are available to people of all ages and ability levels, although Sorour is most interested in those aged between 10 and 20. 

One of his biggest goals for the institute is to train enough musicians to assemble a Saudi national orchestra.

But he encouraged anyone with the drive and desire to learn to apply. 

“You never know whether or not you’re going to be good at something until you try. If you love something, and you have the focus and the drive and the passion, then that’s all you need to be successful.”

Meshal Aldeghiman, a 33-year-old bank worker, tried to teach himself the violin but his attempts were unsuccessful. 

However, this failure did not stop him, and he was one of the first to sign up for lessons when he heard they were available.

“It’s incredible to think that we could learn from someone like Mahmoud Sorour,” he told Arab News. “He’s such a respected name in the industry.”

Aldeghiman has high hopes for a Saudi orchestra and, depending on how he fares at the institute, is willing to consider joining it.

“Why not? It would be a wonderful thing to have an all-Saudi orchestra representing the country. This is only the beginning of what could be something amazing.”

Jeddah Declaration on Patient Safety promotes global collaboration to improve healthcare

MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Jeddah Declaration on Patient Safety promotes global collaboration to improve healthcare

  Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the declaration "signals a strong global commitment to shape truly safer systems for generations to come"
  Participants at the summit also agreed to invest in workforce education as a driver for patient safety
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The fourth annual Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety concluded at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah on Sunday, with the Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announcing the Jeddah Declaration on Patient Safety.
After pointing out that, since 2015, Saudi Arabia has spent more than $675 million on health, water, sanitation and nutrition projects in different countries, Al-Rabiah claimed that, worldwide, someone dies every 13 seconds due to medical errors.
“Patient safety in healthcare has been, and is still, a serious global concern,” Al-Rabiah said. “Although patient safety has been at the forefront of public health policy makers’ priorities since the turn of the century, still more international focus, research and debate are needed to improve patient safety.”
The Saudi minister pointed out that the Jeddah Declaration on Patient Safety sets recommendations for international standards, guidelines and actions that aim to address patient-safety issues of global significance, with a strong emphasis on Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC), and aims to establish patient safety as “a crucial principle integrated into efforts to achieve universal health coverage.”
He added that the declaration “signals a strong global commitment to shape truly safer systems for generations to come.”
To highlight the importance of previous recommendations and to work on maintaining the momentum of the global patient-safety movement, especially within low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the Jeddah Declaration for Patient Safety 2019 endorses the points established by the Tokyo Declaration on Patient Safety presented at the Third Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety in 2018.
All parties to the declaration indicated their intention to promote patient safety in LMICs. Al-Rabiah said that, according to the World Health Organization, each year, “unsafe care” in LMICs results in 134 million adverse events, contributing to 2.6 million deaths annually. As part of its contribution to pressing global health requirements, Saudi Arabia has committed to a patient-safety outreach initiative and to working on setting patient-safety research priorities with special emphasis on LMICs.
Al-Rabiah explained that the declaration also lays out plans to utilize digital health technology to support patient safety across the globe, adding that Saudi Arabia is proposing the launch of a virtual platform to assist collaboration between healthcare professionals from high-income countries and LMICs. All parties also agreed to promote “patient empowerment and community engagement for patient safety,” a move to encourage countries to adopt practical empowerment strategies for patients and families.

---------
Key decisions from the Jeddah Declaration

 1. To adapt best practices in patient safety to fit local contexts.

 2. To include patient safety in all healthcare curricula.

 3. To develop standardized terminology for patient safety.

 4. To develop a robust regulatory process that ensures safe use of digital health technology.
5. To develop national patient-safety strategies in consultation with communities and healthcare professionals.

6. To promote health literacy for effective decision-making.  

----------


“Such strategies would highlight the principles of co-production, for example, through strengthening health literacy and endorsing, implementing and reinforcing patient-centered root cause analysis (RCA),” he added.
In order to improve understanding of the magnitude of adverse events (AEs) and to promote better international classification of diseases (ICD), participants agreed to consider the creation an international classification of adverse events. They also agreed to implement national reporting and learning systems for patient safety, which will promote the universal standardization of terminology for adverse events.
Participants at the summit also agreed to invest in workforce education as a driver for patient safety, concluding that industries including aviation, nuclear power, oil, gas and aerospace provided best-practice examples of this. The Saudi Patient Safety Center will launch a collaborative project with experts from different industries to work on “win-win collaborations for collective safety improvement,” Al-Rabiah said.
Other important decisions made by participants were to promote medication safety in community pharmacies, and to encourage countries to adopt human-factor engineering (HFE) strategies to introduce resilience and minimize adverse events related to medical devices.
The declaration also includes plans to enforce infection prevention control (IPC) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) strategies for patient safety, particularly policies that prohibit access to antibiotics without prescription in LMICs.
Al-Rabiah concluded his speech by pointing out that patient safety has moved from an evidence gap 20 years ago to an implementation gap now. To transform patient safety over the next 20 years, he said, it is imperative that healthcare systems focus on implementation strategies to reduce the so-called ‘second translational gap,’ and make use of the expansive evidence base on patient safety.

