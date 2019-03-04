You are here

US closes Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission

This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. (AFP)
AP
  • For decades, the consulate functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians
AP
JERUSALEM: The United States has officially shuttered its consulate in Jerusalem, downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians by folding it into the US Embassy to Israel.
For decades, the consulate functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Now, that outreach will be handled by a Palestinian affairs unit, under the command of the embassy.
The symbolic shift hands authority over US diplomatic channels with the West Bank and Gaza to ambassador David Friedman, a longtime supporter and fundraiser for the West Bank settler movement and fierce critic of the Palestinian leadership.
The announcement from the State Department came early Monday in Jerusalem, the merger effective that day.
“This decision was driven by our global efforts to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our diplomatic engagements and operations,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. “It does not signal a change of US policy on Jerusalem, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip.”
When first announced by US Secretary Mike Pompeo in October, the move infuriated Palestinians, fueling their suspicions that the US was recognizing Israeli control over east Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories that Palestinians seek for a future state.
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat called the move “the final nail in the coffin” for the US role in peacemaking.
The downgrade is just the latest in a string of divisive decisions by the Trump administration that have backed Israel and alienated the Palestinians, who say they have lost faith in the US administration’s role as a neutral arbiter in peace process.
Last year the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated its embassy there, upending US policy toward one of the most explosive issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians in turn cut off most ties with the administration.
The administration also has slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, including assistance to hospitals and peace-building programs. It has cut funding to the UN agency that provides aid to Palestinians classified as refugees. Last fall, it shut down the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington.
The Trump administration has cited the reluctance of Palestinian leaders to enter peace negotiations with Israel as the reason for such punitive measures, although the US has yet to present its much-anticipated but still mysterious “Deal of the Century” to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, announced last month that the US would unveil the deal after Israeli elections in April. The Palestinian Authority has preemptively rejected the plan, accusing the US of bias toward Israel.
 

Daesh militants put up fierce resistance to defend last pocket

Sarah El Deeb | AP
Daesh militants put up fierce resistance to defend last pocket

  • Artillery, airstrikes by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces rain down on Daesh hideout
  • In response, militants deploy snipers, guided missiles and surprise tunnel attacks
Sarah El Deeb | AP
BAGHOUZ, Syria: Daesh militants are desperately fighting to hang on to the last tiny piece of territory they hold on the riverside in eastern Syria, deploying snipers, guided missiles and surprise tunnel attacks. The resistance prompted a fierce pounding Sunday by the US-led coalition and its ground allies in their final push to end the extremist group’s territorial hold.
Rings of black smoke billowed over the besieged speck of land still controlled by the group in the village of Baghouz, after airstrikes hit several targets.
Mortar rounds from a hill overlooking a tent encampment where the militants are still holed up rang into the night.
The US-backed force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resumed an offensive to recapture the area in Baghouz on Friday night, after a two-week pause to allow for the evacuation of civilians from the area. Retaking the sliver of land would be a milestone in the devastating four-year campaign to end IS’ self-proclaimed Islamic caliphate that once straddled vast territory across Syria and Iraq.
The group continues to be a threat, however, with sleeper cells in scattered desert pockets along the porous border between the two countries.
SDF commanders estimate that hundreds of fighters remain in Baghouz, taking cover in tunnels and trenches.
A senior SDF commander described the militants as “rats” but acknowledged that they’re still fighting to the bitter end.
Commander Akeed, who leads one of the main fronts in the last battle against Daesh, said the militants are sticking to their trademark techniques, carrying out swift attacks without aiming to hold ground but laying the area with mines to increase casualties. They also deploy “inghimasiyoun,” a term that the group uses to refer to infiltrators who enter areas behind their enemies’ lines, in a bid to take hostages.
Early Sunday, one of Akeed’s units came under attack from a group of 10 Daesh militants, including four women who emerged from a tunnel but were met with fire. At least two militants died but the rest escaped, he said.
“They have said they will engage and won’t leave,” Akeed told The Associated Press from his position, hundreds of meters from a very noisy front line. “They are strong enemies but they are besieged from three fronts. What could they do? Attack to prove themselves.”
What appears to be a major weapons depot was targeted Saturday in the opening salvo of a ground assault on the tent encampment and parts of the villages still in Daesh hands. On Sunday, airstrikes continued to hit the depot, as fire raged for more than 24 hours and ignited ammunition flew in the air.
Other airstrikes hit another mortar depot on the other edge of the tent encampment, which days ago was full of residents before they were evacuated ahead of the military assault. A third hit a building where a sniper was taking cover.
Sefqan, another SDF commander who leads a special forces unit that advanced into Baghouz Saturday night, said the targeted weapon depot appeared to be a major one for the militants.
He said the airstrikes continued to target the two-floor depot to keep the militants away from whatever remains there.
SDF fighters tightened the noose on the militants Saturday, advancing from two fronts, and cutting off their access to the river that abuts their last territory from two sides.
Mustafa Bali, the SDF spokesman, said coalition airstrikes destroyed several car bombs during the past two days of battle in Baghouz. In a tweet, he said three car bombs that were trying to hit SDF positions were destroyed.
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, John Bolton, described the territory IS holds as an “insignificant piece of real estate.” Asked in an interview with CNN whether Daesh has been defeated in “100 percent of the land” in Syria, as Trump had asserted earlier this week, he said: “It will happen very, very soon.”
The global fight against the Daesh group is one conflict in a country that has been at civil war for nearly eight years.
Near the northwestern province of Idlib, a Syrian jihadist group linked to Al-Qaeda killed 21 Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen, in one of the most serious violations of a months-old truce in the area, according to activists and a Syria war monitor.
Sunday’s attack by Ansar Al-Tawhid fighters was carried out in the village of Massasneh in the north of Hama province, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
A statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack, saying “terrorist groups” launched a pre-planned attack on armed forces stationed along the main road of Massasneh, killing and wounding a number of soldiers.
“Syria confirms the full readiness and integrity of the Syrian army in dealing with these crimes and violations,” the statement added.
___
Associated Press writer Albert Aji in Damascus contributed to this report.

