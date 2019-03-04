You are here

Germany to strip Daesh fighters of citizenship

Smoke billows after shelling on the Daesh group's last holdout of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province on March 3, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters
Germany to strip Daesh fighters of citizenship

  • More than 1,000 Germans have left their country for war zones in the Middle East since 2013
  • The government has been debating how to deal with them as US-backed forces are poised to take the last patch of territory from Daesh in Syria
Reuters
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners have agreed a plan to strip some Germans who fight for the Daesh militant group of their citizenship, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
More than 1,000 Germans have left their country for war zones in the Middle East since 2013 and the government has been debating how to deal with them as US-backed forces are poised to take the last patch of territory from Daesh in Syria.
About a third have returned to Germany, another third are believed to have died and the rest are believed to be still in Iraq and Syria, including some detained by Iraqi forces and US-backed fighters in Syria.
An Interior Ministry spokeswoman told a news conference that three criteria must be met to allow the government to denaturalize Germans who take up arms for the extremist group.
Such individuals must have a second citizenship and be adults. They would be stripped of their citizenship should they fight for Daesh after the new rules come into effect.
The compromise ended a dispute over the issue between conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and SPD Justice Minister Katarina Barley.
US President Donald Trump last month urged Britain, France and Germany to take back more than 800 captured Daesh fighters and put them on trial.
Germany said it would take back fighters only if the suspects have consular access.
Britain last month revoked the citizenship of a teenager who had left London when she was aged 15 to join Daesh in Syria.
The case of Shamima Begum highlighted the security, legal and ethical dilemmas facing European governments dealing with citizens who had sworn allegiance to a group determined to destroy the West.

Topics: Germany Daesh citizenship

French police hit with poo bombs at ‘yellow vest’ protests

French police hit with poo bombs at 'yellow vest' protests

  • Protesters threw exploding bags of excrement at police
  • Saturday's protests were attended by about 40,000 people
MARSEILLE: French police are facing a new form of weapon during “yellow vest” protests — bags of fecal matter thrown bomb-like by demonstrators.
On Saturday “bags filled with faeces were thrown at police and exploded. Three policemen were soaked through with it,” Rudy Manna from the Alliance police trade union in the southern port city of Marseille told AFP.
One policeman also suffered an elbow injury when hit by “a poop-filled projectile,” Marseille police headquarters said.
Similar incidents took place in the southern city of Montpellier, police trade union representatives said.
Police said there had been calls on social media ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations for demonstrators to arm themselves with ‘Caca-tovs’ — after Molotov cocktails but filled with “caca,” the French term for poo.
“The policemen were deeply humiliated,” Manna said, adding that none of the perpetrators, hidden in a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators in Marseille, had been identified.
Saturday marked the 16th straight weekend of “yellow vest” demonstrations in France since November, which have often seen security forces targeted with stones and other projectiles.
Authorities said nearly 40,000 people took part.
A total of 11 people have died during the demonstrations which began over fuel taxes but mushroomed into a revolt by people in rural and small-town France against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Topics: France yellow vests

